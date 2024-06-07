First NZ-wide B Corp retail activation

Unilever NZ & Foodstuffs New Zealand collaborate to help Kiwis “buy better”.

More than half of Kiwis – according to a recent study – want to pay more attention to the environmental impact of what they consume.

Two big brands have partnered to offer a solution with the launch of New Zealand’s first nationwide B Corp retail activation.

The activation, taking place in 130 New World stores across the country, is a collaboration between Unilever New Zealand and Foodstuffs New Zealand, the co-operative behind the nation’s New World stores.

It comes after the EY Future Consumer Index identified that more than half of New Zealand respondents (51 per cent) plan to pay more attention to the environmental impact of what they consume – although 55 per cent said misleading information and confusion were key barriers to shopping more sustainably.

B Corps are organisations that have been independently certified for going above and beyond business as usual, and proactively meeting high standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. There are currently more than 160 B Corps in Aotearoa across 40 industries – and growing.

Cam Heath MD Unilever NZ & Sandy Botterill Environmental and Social Governance Foodstuffs Co-operative Affairs.

The activation shines a light on the value of B Corp certification, and its role in enabling Kiwi consumers to make more informed decisions at the shelf. It directs shoppers to a selection of products that are made by Certified B Corp Unilever Australia & New Zealand, including Persil, Surf, Continental, TRESemmé, and Radox, with discounts of up to 50 per cent.

Managing Director for Unilever New Zealand, Cam Heath says: “We know Kiwis have great intentions when it comes to shopping consciously but it can be difficult to determine which products are better choices when it’s time to fill up the trolley. With this activation, we’re making buying better that little bit more straightforward, accessible, and affordable.”

He describes the B Corp retail activation as pioneering: “This is a first for the New Zealand market and a great collaboration between two big New Zealand brands who are using their scale to do better for people and for the planet.

“Achieving B Corp certification is no easy feat,” says Heath. “For Unilever ANZ, the rigorous process looked at every aspect of our operations, from reducing plastic waste and emissions, to ethical sourcing and supporting local communities.

“Some examples of how we’ve brought this to life in New Zealand is by eliminating 3.7 million plastic scoops from our Surf laundry powder - a reduction of 14.9 tonnes of plastic circulated each year. We’ve also transitioned to more recycled plastic in our TRESemmé shampoo and conditioner bottles, reducing our reliance on virgin plastic. Meanwhile, we continue to boost productivity and staff wellbeing with our 4 Day Work Week trial.”

Sandy Botterill, Head of Environmental and Social Governance, Foodstuffs Co-operative Affairs says: “Customers are interested in buying better, but it can be confusing as there’s lots of different information out there.

“We fully support Unilever NZ in this initiative to raise awareness and educate shoppers. Being B Corp Certified is about driving positive environmental and social change with a focus on improving performance over time, while providing the proof to back those claims up. At Foodstuffs, we’ve made a commitment to be ‘Here for New Zealand’ which aligns nicely with the important work Unilever NZ is doing.”

The B Corp retail activation has been rolling out across select New World stores nationwide from late last month and will be completed on Sunday, June 23.

Find out more about Unilever ANZ and its B Corp certification here.