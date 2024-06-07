In today's Focus Morning Bulletin: Tension rises with Australia as new laws come in to play, David MacLeod is in trouble and Lady June Hilary will be farewelled today in Auckland.

Protesters are gathering in downtown Auckland to challenge a contentious bill allowing the coalition Government to speed up the consent process for major infrastructure projects.

March for Nature protesters in Tāmaki Makaurau are meeting in Aotea Square, with speeches from 1pm and a march down Queen St from 1.30pm in opposition to the Fast-Track Approvals Bill.

Motorists and public transport users have been warned of disruption between noon and 4pm.

“Auckland city centre will still be accessible by bus, train, ferry, car, bike, and walking,” Auckland Transport says on its website.

But there will be some delays, road closures and detours – including to some city centre bus routes, it adds.

Access to the Downtown Car Park may also be restricted or closed for a short period.

A previous protest against the Fast-track Approvals Bill outside Parliament in May. Photo / RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

Other Government policies are also in protesters’ sights today and organisers are expecting thousands in Auckland, Nelson, Whakatāne, Christchurch and Tākaka to show their opposition to the bill, and what those behind the protest call the coalition’s “general war on nature”.

Meanwhile, in Wellington, the People Over Profits march from Pukeahu Memorial from 1pm will protest Government cuts to public services and thousands of job losses.

The Fast-track Approvals Bill is currently being considered by the Environmental Select Committee, which has allocated six weeks to consider public submissions and presentations, and will report back on its recommendations on September 7.

Chris Bishop (left), Simeon Brown and Shane Jones, as infrastructure, transport and regional development ministers respectively, would have the final say on a number of infrastructure projects if the Government's Fast-track Approvals Bill goes ahead. Photo / RNZ / Angus Dreaver

The Government says the bill will make “regionally and national significant” projects, such as roads, dams, mines and housing developments, happen faster by – in Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop’s words – “cutting through red and green tape holding us back”.

The bill, part of the coalition agreement between National and NZ First, also allows the regional development, transport and infrastructure ministers – and sometimes the conservation minister – to make final decisions on infrastructure proposals.

Twenty-seven thousand submissions have been made to Parliament on the bill, one of the highest numbers submitted about legislation, political commentator Bryce Edwards said.

Opponents include Forest and Bird, WWF and Greenpeace, trade union NZEI, Auckland Council and former New Zealander of the Year Dame Anne Salmond.

“The Government’s fast-track bill”, wrote former Green MP Russel Norman last week, “means some of Aotearoa’s most beautiful and iconic natural places are up for grabs by any mining, irrigation, or energy company with a project that’ll make enough money.”

Cherie Howie is an Auckland-based reporter who joined the Herald in 2011. She has been a journalist for more than 20 years and specialises in general news and features.