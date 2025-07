Multiple fire trucks were called to a blaze at a six-storey building in the Auckland CBD. Photo / NZME

Nine fire trucks have been called to a blaze at a six-storey building in the Auckland CBD this evening.

Fire and Emergency said crews were called to the incident just after 8.15pm.

“We sent six fire trucks, two ladder trucks and a command unit.

“The fire was in the laundry room. It was contained to the laundry room and has now been extinguished.”