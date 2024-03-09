Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Fast Track Approvals Bill a good reason for tradies to stay in NZ — Paula Bennett

Paula Bennett
By
3 mins to read
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, RMA Reform Minister Chris Bishop, Regional Development Minister Shane Jones and Transport Minister Simeon Brown arriving announcing the Government's Fast-Track Consenting one-stop-shop regime at the Bason Reserve. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, RMA Reform Minister Chris Bishop, Regional Development Minister Shane Jones and Transport Minister Simeon Brown arriving announcing the Government's Fast-Track Consenting one-stop-shop regime at the Bason Reserve. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

Thank goodness we are giving our much-needed tradies a reason to stay in New Zealand. The hardest part of running your own business is when the work starts and stops and there is no

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand