Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

How will NZ get $210 billion of crucial new infrastructure funded, built?

Anne Gibson
By
13 mins to read
NZ Herald Focus gained exclusive access through the freshly completed tunnel network of the much anticipated City Rail Link. CEO Sean Sweeney shows us what Aucklanders can expect. Video / NZ Herald

New Zealand’s giant infrastructure hole has been estimated at $210 billion, meaning we would have to spend 10 per cent of our annual GDP, about $31b a year, for the next 30 years to build

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business