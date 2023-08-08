Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

‘Pitiful’ lack of progress: Just $1m of $1b-plus infrastructure fund spent

Anne Gibson
By
4 mins to read
Bishop put the question to Woods to find out about the pitiful lack of progress. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Bishop put the question to Woods to find out about the pitiful lack of progress. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A question from a National spokesman to a Cabinet minister has revealed only $1 million of the Government’s new $1 billion-plus Infrastructure Acceleration Fund has been spent, despite it being in place for more than

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business