A video of tradies openly revealing their enormous pay packets has gone viral, earning the envy of many Kiwis. Video / Getahead / Tiktok

A video highlighting the enormous pay packets Australian tradies are receiving has gone viral, tempting Kiwis to think about heading across the ditch for higher pay.

In a series created by Getahead – a Brisbane-based tech start-up that bills itself as “like Tinder, but for jobs” - where job seekers create a profile and swipe right on roles they’re attracted to, they asked Queenslanders what their take-home wage was.

The clip features various tradespeople, including plumbers, carpenters, electricians and diesel fitters, who revealed their six-figure salaries.

A second-year carpentry apprentice claimed they were taking home $1100 a week after tax, while a concrete plumber said he was earning $1300 a week.

Two different scaffolders revealed they made $1500 to $3000 a week, and a diesel fitter specialising in heavy earth-moving equipment is on $130 per hour – the equivalent of at least $250,000 annually based on a 38-hour week.

The scaffolder who claimed he was on $3000 a week after tax would be taking home $156,000 a year.

The results left viewers blown away, some regretting their career choices.

“I think I’m in the wrong career,” one wrote.

Another added: “The construction industry is by far the best place you can work to earn good money with basically no education.”

“Deep regret going to university and studying an undergraduate and a masters degree to be on $70k fml,” a third said.

Getahead founder Sam McNamara said they created the video to inspire people to pick a career that helps them get ahead in life.

He also said he wanted to go out and interview people so that viewers could see what different industries could offer.

McNamara explained on the app that a salary range must be put on the job listing so that job seekers know what they are applying for.

This Fifo worker said she was a fourth-year fitting and machining apprentice who earned between $130-140k a year in a gold mine. She said she worked a seven-days on, seven-days off roster.

According to Seek, a scaffolder in New Zealand earns between $60,000 to $70,000 a year, compared with $70,000 to $90,000 in Australia.

However, in Getahead’s video scaffolders claimed they were earning six figures.

An average salary for a carpenter in New Zealand was between $65,000-$75,000, compared with $65,000-$85,000 in Australia, according to Seek.

On Seek Australia, there are many plumbing jobs advertising salaries of $100,000 a year, including some as Fifo workers for $160,000 including expenses.

However, the average plumbing salary in New Zealand, according to Seek, is between $60,000-$70,000.

The video has highlighted the pay gap between the two countries.

In 2022 it was reported that tradies earn 30 per cent more in Australia compared with New Zealand.

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions president Richard Wagstaff told the Herald there are several “game-changers” that are enticing Kiwi tradies across the ditch.

“There is a longstanding historic pay discrepancy between Australia and New Zealand, and many people leave for Australia in search of work opportunities and better wages.

“Workers in Australia benefit from a stronger employment relationship and modern awards, which set out the minimum terms and conditions of employment on top of national employment standards. This has been a game changer in terms of higher pay and better conditions.”

Wagstaff also called on the Government to put workers at the centre of New Zealand’s economic strategy and said Australia’s higher wages are evidence it is not a barrier to a strong economy.

“Despite Australia having higher wages than New Zealand, they also have a stronger economy than us, with higher productivity, which shows high wages aren’t a barrier to a strong economy.

“We would welcome a government that put workers’ incomes at the centre of its economic strategy.”

In 2023, industry figures revealed road workers and drainlayers were leaving New Zealand for Australia in strong numbers.

Master Plumbers, Gasfitters and Drainlayers NZ chief executive Greg Wallace told the Herald last year that there was an “exodus of apprentices in our trade qualifying and then leaving to go to Australia”.

Wallace said the organisation had noticed young tradies going to Australia first to earn more money, then heading to the UK and extending their OE.











