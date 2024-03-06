Prime Minister Christopher Luxon will shortly unveil the Government’s fast-track legislation, ticking off one of the final and most complicated items on his 100-day plan. However, a potential storm is brewing over controversial remarks made by David Seymour this morning about TVNZ, which Labour’s broadcasting spokesman Willie Jackson said amount to censorship.

Luxon will be joined by senior ministers Chris Bishop, Shane Jones, and Simeon Brown. The bill is a big shake-up to New Zealand’s consenting regime and essentially allows ministers to consent projects themselves, with independent panels only having the power to add conditions to those consents.

Jones said the bill would “improve the speed and process for resource approvals for major infrastructure projects, unlocking opportunities in industries such as aquaculture and mining in our regions”.

“For too long, New Zealanders have had to wait for progress in their towns and cities due to the overly-restrictive RMA. Today we have taken the first steps in cutting through this mess of red tape, so we can supercharge New Zealand’s infrastructure and economic potential,” RMA Reform Minister Bishop said.

Among the first projects likely to be fast-tracked are the Government’s transport commitments, announced this week by Brown. In an interview with the Herald on Tuesday, Brown heavily hinted that these would be fast-tracked to get them delivered quickly and reduce consenting costs.

Labour has been staunchly critical of the bill, with its environment spokeswoman Rachel Brooking warning the new process opens up questions of problematic political influence, describing it as “Muldoonist”.

Luxon will face questions during his press conference, scheduled for 11.30, about the comments of Act leader David Seymour, who has criticised TVNZ a number of times this week, including over its editorial judgments.

Seymour implied to Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking it was hypocritical for the media to ask the Government for money while at the same time criticising it and celebrating slip-ups.

“But it’s also true, I saw a report on 1News, [political reporter] Benedict Collins grinning down the camera about Chris Luxon’s apartment costs.

“These are the people that cry, ‘Oh you’ve got to give us sympathy, and you’re inhumane and you should be kinder to us’.”

Sources say more than 60 TVNZ jobs - more than half in the newsroom and others in the broader operation - are expected to be cut. That number represents almost 10 per cent of the state broadcaster’s 700-strong workforce.

“But they have spent years celebrating and dancing at every slip that a politician makes, competing to get scalps as they call them,” said Seymour.

“And all of a sudden they say, ‘but oh when we have a bad day you’ve got to be kind to us’.”

The Television New Zealand Act, which governs the organisation is very strict on the matter of editorial independence, particularly in relation to shareholding ministers, like Seymour, who carries that responsibility with his Associate Finance portfolio.

The TVNZ Act says that “no shareholding Minister or any other Minister, and no person acting by or on behalf of or at the direction of a shareholding Minister or any other Minister, may give a direction to TVNZ or to any of its subsidiaries, or to any director or officer or employee of TVNZ or of any of its subsidiaries, in respect of .... any programme or other content... the gathering or presentation of news or the preparation or presentation of any current affairs programme or content”.

Former Broadcasting Minister Willie Jackson told the Herald the remarks were a “disgrace”.

“This is our future Deputy Prime Minister wanting to censor the media because he gets tougher questions.

“’Why should we be funding people who are mean to us?’ I mean grow up David and remember the state or government has been funding media for generations and we ain’t suddenly going to change the rules because you and your two best friends [Mike] Hoskings [sic] and [Sean] Plunket are unhappy, okay?” Jackson said.

He said Hosking and Plunket had “worked for years with Government funding”, citing the men’s work for Radio New Zealand.

Responding to Jackson’s comments, Seymour said “Willie has road tested his outrage so much it’s lost all sense of traction”.

Regarding the TVNZ remarks, Seymour said he was raising a “legitimate question”.

“There are lots of calls for government to change its policies and assist media, where is the self-reflection on the part of reporters?”

He said his comments did not amount to editorial interference because they used a story to illustrate a wider commercial point, rather than critiquing a specific act or reporting.

“My comments were not about a specific story they were designed to make a wider point.

“Using an example from a recent TVNZ story is not designed in any way to commentate on TVNZ,” he said.

The former Labour Government got in trouble over alleged editorial interference when it emerged Minister Kiri Allan, who was not a shareholding minister, had made remarks about RNZ’s treatment of Māori staff at a leaving function.

At the time, Luxon described the remarks as typical of an “arrogant and entitled” Government.

Speaking to Newshub’s AM last year, Luxon said National wanted Allan “focused on fighting crime, not on a pining about Radio New Zealand”.

Seymour has been increasingly critical of TVNZ. On X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, Seymour hit out at columns by John Campbell which referenced a “left-wing blog that is promoting wealth-tax supporting David Parker”.

In another post, Seymour was critical of TVNZ for not referencing tweets by Lisa Te Morenga, the chair co-chair of Health Coalition Aotearoa, in a story in which Te Morenga was critical of Seymour.

In that tweet, Te Morenga said she “really really hope[s]” Seymour did not have children. The tweet was posted in 2017 during a debate about greater interventions in the lives of beneficiaries with children.

“What the Act Party says is there should always be a safety net for people whose partners abuse them or run out on them, or any number of circumstances that can leave you without income and with children, but if you keep having children while you’re on a benefit, then we’re going to give income management,” he told Newshub Nation host Lisa Owen at the time.

“We’re gonna pay your rent, pay your power, pay for the groceries so the kids get the benefit of those resources and we break the cycle of child poverty in this country.

“We don’t want the state controlling people’s reproduction. That’s disgusting. What we do need to say is that we have a crisis in this country where one in five children are born into a family dependent on a benefit.”

