Act Party leader David Seymour has attacked the media industry - and singled out TVNZ political reporter Benedict Collins - implying it is hypocritical to ask for government money while criticising politicians.

Seymour spoke with Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking following criticism of his proposed public sector cuts.

But the conversation shifted when Hosking asked Seymour whether the downfall of some media organisations recently was their own fault.

“That’s not quite true, the media landscape is changing,” Seymour said, detailing how advertisers aren’t spending as much money through media.

But Seymour implied it was hypocritical for the media to ask the Government for money while at the same time criticising them and celebrating slip-ups.

“But it’s also true, I saw a report on 1News, Benedict Collins grinning down the camera about Chris Luxon’s apartment costs.

“These are the people that cry, ‘Oh you’ve got to give us sympathy, and you’re inhumane and you should be kinder to us’.”

Seymour’s comments come the same day TVNZ is set to outline dozens of job cuts and possible changes to some of its biggest news and current affairs programmes.

Sources say more than 60 TVNZ jobs - more than half in the newsroom and others in the broader operation - are expected to be cut. That number represents almost 10 per cent of the state broadcaster’s 700-strong workforce.

“But they have spent years celebrating and dancing at every slip that a politician makes, competing to get scalps as they call them,” said Seymour.

“And all of a sudden they say, ‘but oh when we have a bad day you’ve got to be kind to us’.”

Discussions around media funding and support have skyrocketed after it was revealed up to 300 jobs are expected to be lost as Newshub is set to close at the end of June.

“I think it shows their delightful lack of self-awareness and immaturity.”

Seymour has implied it is hypocritical for the media to ask the Government for money while criticising them. Photo / Dean Purcell

Seymour also noted that some media outlets’ technology and format were dated.

“And yes, I do think that is a big part of the problem, the technology is changing.

“There’s also the problem of the ... product that they’re delivering through that technology.”

TVNZ and Collins have been approached for comment.







































































































