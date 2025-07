A 56-year-old man is charged with driving dangerously causing death and other offences. Photo / NZME

By RNZ

Police have released the name of a man who died after a crash in the South Auckland suburb of Manurewa on Friday.

He was 45-year-old Iu Toalua of Auckland.

A 56-year-old man is charged with driving dangerously causing death, dangerous driving causing injury and driving while forbidden.

Police said he had been remanded in custody and was set to next appear in the Manukau District Court on July 18.