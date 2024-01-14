Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Auckland rates: See how much you could pay with our interactive map

By: and
5 mins to read
Auckland Council has proposed increasing rates by 7.5 per cent this year. Photo / 123rf

Auckland Council has proposed increasing rates by 7.5 per cent this year. Photo / 123rf

What will the 7.5 per cent rates increase proposed by Auckland Council mean for your property? And who is the homeowner with a rates bill of more than $200,000? Herald data journalists

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand