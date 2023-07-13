Embracing the Māori worldview

Photo/Getty Images.

Authentic adoption of values will boost business & next generations.

The Matariki public holiday, celebrated for the second time on July 14, is a strong reminder to businesses to connect with the Māori world (te ao Māori) and stay in tune with cultural shift.

Krissi Holtz, ASB Employee Experience Lead – Kaimahi Māori, says: “I’d really encourage businesses to go out into their communities and celebrate Matariki with the local iwi and hapū.

“In the Māori world, we place importance on whakawhanaungatanga – the process of building relationships and is best done kanohi ki te kanohi – face-to-face interaction that can happen over a cup of tea and kōrero.

“Matariki is a good time to set the groundwork for building a strong relationship and partnership, and to reflect on what is businesses’ role and responsibility in integrating and embracing Māori culture into their organisations in an authentic way,” she says.

Matariki, a time of transition and remembrance, marks the beginning of the new year in the Māori lunar calendar – and Holtz says businesses can set goals around increasing their use of te reo Māori or how they can provide work experience and employment pathways for Māori in their community.

“Incorporating the Māori world view can help businesses represent themselves uniquely on the world stage,” she says, adding that te ao Māori aligns more closely to current global thinking and governance than people might realise, with benefits to businesses’ financial resilience, reputation and more.

Krissi Holtz ASB Employee Experience Lead – Kaimahi Māori / Photo Supplied.

Traditional thinking at the board table has shifted, with a multitude of external and cultural factors impacting decisions, such as social issues, technology, climate change, wellbeing, diversity and inclusion. Thinking about people and the planet is now part of directors’ ESG (environmental, social and governance) duties.

“These ideas of whānau and environment are fundamental to Māori culture and the Māori world view,” says Holtz. “New Zealand businesses have the advantage of being able to draw on an established knowledge base that has existed for centuries.”

Businesses can lean into this but need to take time to do it properly for the outcomes to be successful, she says: “Transformational change needs to be authentic, people-driven and begin with hearts and minds. This is when the magic happens.”

Businesses have had a challenging few years and have the opportunity to set a new direction or focus, including workplace culture. “How do we bring back that sense of belonging as workplaces move into the years ahead, given where we’ve come from over the last three to four years?”

Cultural advisors can provide appropriate advice to businesses and increase understanding of the Māori world and culture, she says: “Uplifting cultural capability as an organisation enables you to create a workplace where there’s a strong sense of belonging – which in turn can help attract and retain Māori talent, as well as a broader, diverse talent pool.

“It’s important to start there. Discussions and ideas should centre around values and understanding of things like Matariki, and not commercial gain. As more brands try to get on board with this cultural shift, they risk pai washing or tokenism and being inauthentic.

Just as greenwashing is used to cover up or market sustainable values that may not be happening beneath the surface, pai washing can have negative impacts on businesses.

“That’s where we have to be really careful because it’s easy for organisations to take one element of the Māori world, such as using te reo Māori in communications (which is important) – but then not integrate other culturally important factors such as values, community connection whānau, and social outcomes for Māori. There needs to be a holistic view to do this right.”

Holtz suggests a meaningful strategy is needed to ensure cultural elements are embedded through a gradual process with a longer-term vision.

“Businesses have to be cognisant of outlining what steps they need to take to get there, so they can show they are being authentic and not just taking elements of the Māori world view because it looks good and will bring in profits.

“They need to make sure they are implementing initiatives to build great outcomes for Māori and Māori communities and customers, but ultimately for Aotearoa as a whole,” Holtz says. Integrating te ao Māori practices builds a sense of pride and belonging in an organisation, reinforced through the courage needed to create change.

“Directors will see their businesses and people within the organisation thrive. We all make up the five million or so people in Aotearoa – it makes you a proud New Zealander because you know you are playing your part in terms of setting the path for the next generation.”

ASB gets involved with the Māori world by supporting community projects, including financial inclusion programmes and financial literacy for school-age children. It also supports community or social housing outcomes by funding Māori organisations which have also received government backing.

From a personal point of view, Holtz takes time during Matariki to reflect on the year that’s gone and to set aspirations in the work she does while businesses are setting goals for the financial year ahead.

For more business insights, tips and tools: asb.co.nz/businesshub