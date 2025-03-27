In 2024, more than 7000 students and staff participated in CIE programmes. Over the past two decades, CIE has supported tens of thousands of students and staff in developing the mindsets and skills needed for innovative careers and venture creation, connecting aspiring innovators and entrepreneurs with seasoned entrepreneur mentors.

Any researcher, including students, can also access technical and intellectual property support and early-stage seed funding through the University’s Investment Committees and its $41 million Inventors’ Fund.

The University supports start-ups and spin-out companies through its wholly-owned tech transfer and commercialisation company, Auckland UniServices. Its ‘easy start-up’ programme provides incentives for staff and students to consider starting businesses. UniServices provides critical financial knowledge and support through domestic and global venture capital fund connections. For two years running, UniServices has been ranked the top public research organisation across New Zealand and Australia for the most active start-up and spin-out companies.

The University is also realising its ambition for the Newmarket Innovation Precinct (NIP).

Expanding

Twelve years ago, the University acquired the former Lion Brewery site and has since developed it to accommodate a range of science and engineering disciplines, including computer science, AI, virtual reality, advanced manufacturing and design, and innovation teams. Forty companies have chosen to co-locate alongside researchers and like-minded innovators, creating a vibrant shared environment with incubator spaces that foster ideas and innovations and launch tech companies into the world.

The New Zealand Product Accelerator (NZPA) is based at the NIP.

It brings together more than 100 researchers and practitioners from nine research organisations and several government organisations. This positions the NZPA uniquely within New Zealand’s innovation ecosystem, acting as a bridge between academia and industry.

Since 2013, NZPA has worked on approximately 600 projects and released more than 300 products and processes to market. A Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment-commissioned review concluded that with adequate funding and recognition, NZPA’s impact could be significantly increased.

The Lion Brewery site in Newmarket is to be redeveloped. Photo / Brett Phibbs

The University plans to gradually consolidate various aspects of its innovation efforts at the NIP. This includes MedTech, Auckland UniServices, and a satellite of the City Campus-based CIE, alongside enhanced co-location and incubator spaces and advanced manufacturing capability. The NIP has the potential to be the innovation and investor gateway for the city and the country and a key hub for the recently announced Advanced Tech Public Research Organisation (PRO).

NIP is within walking distance of the University’s City Campus, Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences, Auckland Hospital, Mercy Hospital, Orion Health and several schools. This concentration of educational and medical institutions has been recognised internationally as a driver of economic development in metropolitan areas. Known as “eds and meds,” these anchor institutions are tied to the city, are among the region’s largest employers, feature highly educated workforces, and are supported by research that fosters innovation.

As the nation focuses on its tech and innovation future, the University is working to maximise its offerings to accelerate opportunities for New Zealand.

● Professor Dawn Freshwater is Vice-Chancellor of the University of Auckland Waipapa Taumata Rau