Auckland has built a considerable amount of housing, transport, retail and related assets since 2010, but social infrastructure such as this (think a new Auckland stadium or a multi-sport indoor facility or a mid-sized performing arts/cultural venue) have been missing.

Never mind the local pools, playing fields and community facilities in some areas – as well as the additional housing, transport and related infrastructure still needed. The city is billions of dollars behind in its infrastructure spending.

Last year’s State of the City report said infrastructure deficits were contributing to gaps in Auckland’s urban experience and risk making the city less competitive as a place people choose to live, compared to peer cities overseas.

This is a New Zealand problem. Within Auckland and across New Zealand it takes too long to approve and build infrastructure.

The country overpays for some infrastructure compared to similar countries, and different funding approaches are needed – the country has principally used too limited rates and tax funding mechanisms which aren’t sustainable.

Most infrastructure investment is rightly focused on housing, transport, water, and waste systems. But social infrastructure is also important.

The Stats NZ General Social Survey found that the proportion of Aucklanders who feel a sense of community with others has been falling since 2016. The report emphasised the need for investment in social infrastructure - projects that bring people together, strengthen connections and reduce social isolation.

Hiwa is a prime example. The public can pay to access the facility alongside students and staff. The centre has around 20 separate areas including an eight-lane swimming pool, dive well, spa pool, and sauna, two sports centres, extensive cardio and weight zones, a bike studio, bouldering wall, squash and basketball courts, a rooftop running track with panoramic city views and a dance and group fitness studios

An indoor court at Auckland University's new Hiwa Recreation Centre. Photo / Supplied

It also showcases how new technology can both improve operating efficiency and enhance the user experience. The centre features the Southern Hemisphere’s first glass sports floor equipped with LED markings allowing for dynamic adjustment of court lines to accommodate six different sports.

The main swimming pool features an adjustable depth feature allowing the water depth to be modified from 0-2 metres to boost versatility for different user needs.





The pool complex at Auckland University's new Hiwa Recreation Centre. Photo / Supplied

Next year, the New Zealand International Convention Centre (NZICC) will open as the country’s most expensive piece of social infrastructure at $1 billion, funded privately by SkyCity, but through a non-traditional model leveraging gaming concessions from the government.

Hiwa was also funded differently. Charging for the centre began over 20 years ago. Half of its $320 million cost was funded by students - many of whom will never use it. Before Orientation Week even began, 4500 of the expected 12,000 students had already signed up to use it.

This pay-it-forward model, where today’s contributions build facilities for future users, underpinned the recreation centre’s funding.

Hiwa demonstrates how a long-term investment approach can pay off.

Auckland will continue to struggle to replicate such an investment unless it adopts a smarter way to develop and fund the assets the growing city needs.



