Auckland infrastructure: University’s Hiwa Recreation Centre shows how long-term investment approach can succeed

By Mark Thomas
Other·
4 mins to read

The rooftop football field at Auckland University's new Hiwa Recreation Centre, which opened this month. Photo / Supplied

Opinion by Mark Thomas
Mark Thomas is the managing director of urban technology business Serviceworks and a director of the Committee for Auckland.

THREE KEY FACTS

Just over $2 billion would exist in Auckland today for new or improved facilities if, from the start of the Super City in 2010, Aucklanders had contributed via their property rates the same amount as Auckland University students have been doing individually.

This month students saw what

