Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Simon Wilson: Do we need another report, or do we need some better heroes?

Simon Wilson
By
3 mins to read
Auckland is falling behind other similar cities and needs to “shift gear” or it will not prosper. Video / Jason Oxenham

THREE KEY FACTS

Simon Wilson is an award-winning senior writer covering politics, the climate crisis, transport, housing, urban design and social issues, with a focus on Auckland. He joined the Herald in 2018.

OPINION

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

We

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand