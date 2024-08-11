Simon Wilson: Do we need another report, or do we need some better heroes?

The State of the City report released today recognises there has been progress in some areas and it’s especially pleasing, in the wake of Covid-19 and the 2023 storms, to learn that our resilience is stronger.
The report has some difficulty coming up with answers. For starters, it doesn’t acknowledge we’ve been talking about better transport, better tech, better education and all the rest for years. This isn’t new, but it feels like we’re stuck.
Then there’s the jargon. The report is stuffed full of language like “harnessing the value of place” and “the collaboration that drives successful spin-out and scale-ups is not as habituated”.
Why do they do that? Perhaps because it disguises the lack of a sharper analysis.
The report says we lack long-term planning, but we already knew that. It declines to say why. It calls for leaders with “fit-for-purpose urban vision”, but doesn’t say what this might mean.
Overseas, a non-partisan approach to strategic planning has emerged. Not here.
Too many of them prefer not to think long-term, because there are few votes in it. And instead of removing these issues from the political arena so we can progress, they use them as cudgels to batter each other with.
Politicians will line up to endorse this report, although it should make them feel uncomfortable because it’s their short-termism and bickering that have done the damage.
In a revealing passage, the report correctly identifies the need for good leadership, but buries it in jargon: “If Auckland’s to continuously succeed it needs to do what many of its peer cities are already doing and other larger cities have been doing for some time, and that’s shifting to third cycle approaches, change by orchestration rather than change by edict, you might say”.
In government and at council, we need our politicians to be Auckland heroes: leaders who make change happen and not just insist grumpily that it must.