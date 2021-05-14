Website of the Year

If house prices fall, will the sky fall too?

What would happen if house prices fell? Photo / Sylvie Whinray

Simon Wilson
House prices were supposed to fall last year. Everybody said they would: almost all the economists and property people, the politicians and the business writers. Even while prices were rising faster than they had for

