New Zealand|Politics

Five big ideas: How to build our way out of the housing crisis

19 minutes to read

Housing on Mt Victoria, Wellington, where there's a fierce debate over the value of greater density. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Simon Wilson
By:

Senior Writer, NZ Herald

OPINION

The cold, hard fact about housing is that neither Labour nor National wants prices to fall.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern avoided questions this week about whether that was the goal. National's leader, Judith Collins,

