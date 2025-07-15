Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Fashion retailer Country Road closing some Australian stores: Is New Zealand affected?

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Country Road Group is closing some stores in Australia. Photo / 123RF

Country Road Group is closing some stores in Australia. Photo / 123RF

Fashion retailer Country Road says plans to close a number of Australian stores do not affect those in New Zealand.

It comes as the brand’s South African owners, Woolworths Holdings, review its retail store portfolio amid challenging economic conditions.

Sales across the Country Road Group, which also includes brands Mimco,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save