Fashion retailer Country Road closing some Australian stores: Is New Zealand affected?

Country Road Group is closing some stores in Australia. Photo / 123RF

Fashion retailer Country Road says plans to close a number of Australian stores do not affect those in New Zealand.

It comes as the brand’s South African owners, Woolworths Holdings, review its retail store portfolio amid challenging economic conditions.

Sales across the Country Road Group, which also includes brands Mimco, Trenery, Witchery and Politix, slumped 6.2% in the first half of the 2024/25 financial year.

Operating profit fell 71.7% to A$14.2 million ($15.5m).

Latest financials for the NZ operation, which trades as Country Road Clothing (NZ) Limited, show the company made a $3.1m profit for the 53 weeks ending June 29, down from $4.9m compared with the previous 52-week period.