Updated

Foodstuffs, Gilmours accused of cartel conduct: Commerce Commission to take supermarket, wholesaler to court

Raphael Franks
By
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Grocery giants Foodstuffs North Island and Gilmours are being accused of cartel conduct as the Commerce Commission flags it intends to take the companies to court.

Both companies allegedly blocked a supplier from having a direct trading relationship with a customer, instead persuading the supplier to re-route its business

