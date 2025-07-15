Advertisement
Tourism Holdings picks up speed as NZX trades flat on low volumes – Market close

Tourism Holdings has bounced back towards its buyout offer price. Photo / Supplied

The New Zealand stock market has finished slightly up on subdued volumes.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 climbed 0.09% to 12,689.63 points on Tuesday, with 27.5 million shares changing hands, amounting to $92.2 million in value traded.

It was the second day investors failed to stump up $100m on the exchange

