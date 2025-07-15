“You have to work where you are appreciated and wellbeing is a priority; today’s leaders should not baulk at requiring that same level of care their teams do.”
This was followed with another post saying, “any change can seem sudden to those who didn’t know in advance and leaving is a very personal moment”.
On Sunday, Arcus posted “a clarification” for those who had been concerned about him.
“The wording from our chair in a media statement when I left was well intended but reflected a lack of media savvy and a gap in understanding how it would be read.
“It should be easy to say, but is not, that I have experienced symptoms of burn out. I own it and want to rest and get well. In granting me time to recover by leaving early the board had given me the breathing space needed and recognised my need to rest. Onward and upward.”
The Wellington Chamber of Commerce and Business Central recorded a $432,000 loss in its most recent annual report, which cited a “difficult year” for 2023/2024, blaming an “extremely challenging economic environment”.
“The beginning of the financial period saw changes in management roles and the team was preoccupied with restoration of various functions and operating processes in membership and learning and development”, the report states.
In the 2023 report, the chamber and Business Central also reported a sizeable loss, recording a deficit of $486,000.
The 2022 report recorded a surplus of $229,000. Earlier annual reports are not publicly available.
The board is undergoing a recruitment process for a replacement CEO.
