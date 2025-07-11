He is also a board member for the country’s main business membership organisation, BusinessNZ.

When Arcus was announced as the CEO in 2021, combined council chairman Vaughan Renner welcomed the appointment, saying, “We are delighted to have been able to attract someone of his calibre.

“His knowledge and experience across business, membership, and advocacy organisations will be of huge benefit to our members and the business community”, Renner said at the time.

Business Central chairman Greg Pollock said the board was “grateful to Simon for his service and helping the chamber to navigate the challenges of the past few years, which have included subdued business and consumer confidence, high costs and persistent inflation, which is finally starting to ease this year”.

Simon Arcus, chief executive of the Wellington Chamber of Commerce. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Wellington Chamber of Commerce and Business Central recorded a $432,000 loss in its most recent annual report, which cited a “difficult year” for 2023/2024, blaming an “extremely challenging economic environment”.

“The beginning of the financial period saw changes in management roles and the team was preoccupied with restoration of various functions and operating processes in membership and learning and development”, the report states.

In the 2023 report, the chamber and Business Central also saw a substantial loss, recording a deficit of $486,000.

The 2022 report recorded a surplus of $229,000. Earlier annual reports are not publicly available.

The board will begin a recruitment process for a replacement CEO.

Member services manager Amanda Wood will serve as acting chief executive “to ensure the continuity of the organisation”, the statement said.

