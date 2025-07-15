Qantas and Air New Zealand were closely matched in a new punctuality report but behind some Southeast Asian operators. Photo / Supplied

15 Jul, 2025 04:00 AM 3 mins to read

Air NZ, Qantas lag some rival airlines for on-time arrivals, Honolulu is best Oceania airport, Solomon Airlines pushes Auckland-Vanuatu route

June ended in a disastrous data breach for Qantas but the Australian airline just pipped Air New Zealand in punctuality for the month, according to new data.

Aviation analytics company Cirium’s June on-time performance report, based on 252,797 flights, rated Saudia and Aeromexico best in the world.

The Saudi Arabian flag carrier arrived on time 91.33% of the time and the Mexican airline had 87.85% on-time arrivals.

In Asia-Pacific rankings, Thai AirAsia was first with 87.71% on-time arrival.

Qantas, Singapore Airlines and Air New Zealand were ranked eighth, ninth and 10th, respectively.