Air NZ, Qantas lag some rival airlines for on-time arrivals, Honolulu is best Oceania airport, Solomon Airlines pushes Auckland-Vanuatu route

John Weekes
By
NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Qantas and Air New Zealand were closely matched in a new punctuality report but behind some Southeast Asian operators. Photo / Supplied

June ended in a disastrous data breach for Qantas but the Australian airline just pipped Air New Zealand in punctuality for the month, according to new data.

Aviation analytics company Cirium’s June on-time performance report, based on 252,797 flights, rated Saudia and Aeromexico best in the world.

The Saudi

