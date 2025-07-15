The airline entered voluntary liquidation in May last year.
An A$3m ($3.28m) funding injection from the Vanuatu Government was announced two months later, enabling resumption of some domestic services. However, the archipelago’s flag carrier has not resumed international flights.
Fiji Airways, Qantas, Virgin Australia, Qatar Airways and Solomon Airlines all fly to the island nation of 330,000 people.
Qantas last September launched Brisbane-Port Vila flights for the first time, after it started flying from Sydney to the Melanesian country in December.
Now Solomon Airlines says it will celebrate Vanuatu Independence Day with discounts on flights from Auckland to Port Vila.
The sale runs from today to August 15 or until sold out, with flights from Auckland to Port Vila return from $799.
Vanuatu Independence Day is celebrated on July 30.
Solomon Airlines uses the single-aisle, twinjet Airbus A320 for the route, with 12 seats in business class and 138 in economy.