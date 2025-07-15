Dispute numbers rose by 4% overall, with a noticeable shift in the types of issues and sectors involved.
Of the 366 cases that were formally investigated, complaints about financial advisers — including mortgage and insurance brokers, as well as wealth advisers — made up the largest proportion at 23%, followed by complaints about lenders at 20%, and insurers at 17%.
Taylor said one emerging trend was the rise in complaints from small businesses.
“This likely reflects the tough trading environment many small business owners are facing.
“They’re under pressure - and we’re seeing that come through in the disputes they bring to us.”
Woman almost loses home
In a recent case, a woman discovered she had been added as a guarantor on her husband’s business loan, without her knowledge or consent.
When the business later defaulted, the family home was at risk of a mortgagee sale.
In this case, the lender offered to put the matter right by agreeing to extinguish her guarantee and release the security from the woman’s half-share of the family home.
“The case highlights the importance of giving clear explanations and proper disclosure to all parties to a loan, including guarantors of business debt, especially when small businesses are borrowing under stress,” Taylor said.
“Many of these issues could be prevented altogether with clearer and personal communication by the lender to the guarantor.”