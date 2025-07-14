Associate Justice Minister Nicole Mckee (left) and Deputy Prime Minister David Seymour. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Regulatory Standards Bill has not yet returned to the House from the select committee, but there are signs that it is having an impact on the Government, with Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee taking advice on whether she should compensate the owners of cryptocurrency ATMs (automated teller machines), which she plans to ban.

One of the standards for good regulation in the bill is that “fair compensation” is paid to those whose property is impaired or taken by regulatory changes.

Last week, McKee, who is an Act MP, announced she would ban cryptocurrency ATMs (often called digital currency ATMs) on the advice of the Ministerial Advisory Group on Transnational, Serious and Organised Crime.

There are concerns people can launder money through these ATMs by depositing cash and turning that cash into a digital currency such as Bitcoin.

However, the ban might fall within the reach of the principles outlined by the Regulatory Standards Bill. If the bill were law, it might advise McKee to compensate the owners of the ATMs. McKee would still be able to reject that advice – nothing in the bill forces the Government to pay compensation for regulatory changes.