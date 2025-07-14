The Regulatory Standards Bill has not yet returned to the House from the select committee, but there are signs that it is having an impact on the Government, with Associate Justice Minister Nicole McKee taking advice on whether she should compensate the owners of cryptocurrency ATMs (automated teller machines), which
McKee is living up to the principles before they are even law.
McKee told the Herald she has “asked ... officials to undertake further analysis of the implications of this reform to understand whether appropriate penalties and whether fair compensation should be given”.
Penalties may pay for compensation, rather than the Crown.
“I share the Ministerial Advisory Group’s concerns about criminals taking advantage of cash and virtual assets to expand criminal enterprise,” McKee said.
Labour’s regulations spokesman Duncan Webb said he was “gobsmacked” by the news.
“I’m gobsmacked that in a cost-of-living crisis, they are considering compensating crypto traders. This is a prime example of the kind of clog the Regulatory Standards Bill would cause on good lawmaking,” Webb said.
“If every time we make law changes, we have to check if we should compensate someone, good government would be paralysed.”
According to a report produced by the Ministerial Advisory Group on Transnational, Serious and Organised Crime earlier this year, there are approximately 200 of these ATMs across New Zealand, usually in small supermarkets, convenience stores, vape stores, petrol stations and laundromats.
“Many of these machines enable the purchase of cryptocurrency by depositing cash. A small number dispense cash for deposited cryptocurrency,” the report said.
“Criminals can use these ATMs to purchase cryptocurrency and transfer that cryptocurrency within minutes to offshore criminals to fund drug imports or to make payments associated with scams.”
The independent advisory group noted these ATMs were made illegal in the United Kingdom in 2022 and recommended virtual current ATMs be banned “as a critical step in disrupting organised crime operations”.