Cryptocurrency ATMs and cash wages in ‘high risk’ industries should be banned in money laundering crackdown, expert panel warns government

Jared Savage
By
Investigative Journalist·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

“Currently in New Zealand the best way to make money is to sell Methamphetamine.” Fighting the Demon explores the business of meth.
  • Cabinet Minister Casey Costello established an expert group in February to give advice on how government agencies can work better to combat organised crime.
  • The group’s first report said New Zealand was ‘losing the fight’ against organised crime and urged the Government to take bold steps.
  • The second report was released today and focuses on stopping the money flows to organised crime groups, both here and overseas.

Industries like construction, horticulture and hospitality are “high risk” for money laundering and should be banned from paying wages in cash, according to a group of experts advising the Government.

The independent panel also recommended banning cryptocurrency ATMs and making it easier for police to obtain

