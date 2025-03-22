Advertisement
Revealed: Auckland construction figure charged with importing 515kg of meth in Operation Girder

Jared Savage
By
Investigative Journalist·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

“Currently in New Zealand the best way to make money is to sell Methamphetamine.” Fighting the Demon explores the business of meth.
  • More than 500kg of meth was hidden inside steel beams imported from the United States in September.
  • An investigation led to the arrest of a specialist working in the Auckland construction sector.
  • Name suppression has lapsed for the 52-year-old who plans to ‘vigorously’ defend the charges.

An Auckland construction figure who allegedly smuggled 515kg of methamphetamine inside a shipment of steel beams from the United States can now be identified.

He was one of seven people arrested in October and charged with importing the Class-A drug following Operation Girder, a joint investigation

