Consumers will be able to access cheaper off-peak electricity under new pricing rules. Photo / 123rf
By RNZ
Big electricity retailers will have to offer cheaper prices for off-peak power use and fair prices to people who sell surplus power to the grid from rooftop solar panels at peak times.
The Electricity Authority is changing sector rules to require retailers with more than 5% market shareto offer time-of-use prices from the middle of next year, after a report by a joint taskforce of the authority and the Commerce Commission.
The changes were designed to give consumers more choice in how and when they use power, and put downward pressure on prices.
“Currently, access to time-varying pricing plans for power use and supply is very limited. The decisions announced today will help drive retail innovation and ensure most New Zealanders have access to these plans within a year so they can benefit from cheaper off-peak power,” Commerce Commission chairman John Small said.
“They also strengthen the case for rooftop solar systems with batteries, by rewarding people with these systems for the savings they provide the network when selling power into the system at peak times.”
Electricity Authority chairwoman Anna Kominik said the changes would give consumers more choices for how they consume and supply power, and reward choices that benefit the system and keep power prices down.
“Consumers who engage as active players in the power market will become important contributors to a more sustainable and dynamic electricity system, and we will all benefit from this through lower power costs,” Kominik said.