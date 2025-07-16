Advertisement
Electricity Authority mandates fair pricing for solar, off-peak power use

RNZ
3 mins to read

Consumers will be able to access cheaper off-peak electricity under new pricing rules. Photo / 123rf

By RNZ

Big electricity retailers will have to offer cheaper prices for off-peak power use and fair prices to people who sell surplus power to the grid from rooftop solar panels at peak times.

The Electricity Authority is changing sector rules to require retailers with more than 5% market share

