Police officer engaged in sexual activity with civilian while on duty, inappropriately accessed her details

Natasha Gordon
By
Live News Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Fatal crash in Waiuku, government questioned, Kiwi rail under scrutiny and support continues for the Nelson-Tasman area. Video / Herald Now

An on-duty police officer engaged in sexual activity with a civilian multiple times and accessed the woman’s information inappropriately, an investigation has found.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) oversaw the police investigation into two officers after receiving information of “inappropriate activity” between them and a civilian.

When

