The inappropriate behaviour happened while the officers were on duty.

The two officers separately conducted several further queries of the woman in the police database towards the end of their shift that day.

The next night, the officers were again working together during a night shift when Officer A received a phone call from the intoxicated woman they had previously queried, who requested a ride home from her workplace.

The officers then drove her and were invited inside.

The report said Officer B became uncomfortable with being in the property and returned to the patrol vehicle parked outside.

Officer A and the woman were inside the address for an extended period of time.

While together inside the address Officer A and the woman “engaged in consensual sexual activity”.

Officer B conducted additional queries of the woman within the police database because of concerns he held for the actions of Officer A with her.

Over the next several weeks, Officer A twice returned to the woman’s address by himself while on duty and on both occasions engaged in sexual activity with her, the report said.

“On one of these occasions, Officer A left police equipment at the address and returned to retrieve it” after the woman made the officer aware of it.

Officer A shared digital images of police activity with the woman and also completed a large number of further queries with her in the police database.

The investigation explored the officers’ alleged misuse of the database and sharing of police information, but found there was insufficient evidence to prove a criminal offence.

Officer A resigned from the police during the investigation.

Police concluded the employment process for him in accordance with the Public Service Commission’s guidelines. Officer B was subject to a confidential employment process.

The IPCA said it is satisfied with the investigation the police undertook and the outcome reached for both officers involved.

