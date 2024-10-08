Police and Customs found 515kg of methamphetamine inside these steel beams imported from the United States in September 2024. Five men, aged between 31 and 51, were arrested and charged with drug offences following Operation Girder. Photo / NZ Police
More than half a tonne of methamphetamine has been seized in one of New Zealand’s largest importations of the drug.
A joint investigation by police and Customs, Operation Girder, discovered 515kg of meth inside a shipment of steel beams shipped by sea from the United States last month.
Customs analysts flagged the shipment for inspection in September which uncovered “inconsistencies” in some of the 42 steel beams, which led to the consignment being x-rayed and finding the meth.
The investigation expanded to include the National Organised Crime Group [NOCG] and the operation conducted a “controlled delivery” of the steel beams, in an attempt to identify the network behind the importation.
The consignment was tracked to a rural Waikato address which was raided on Friday and led to five men appearing in the Auckland District Court on drug import and supply charges.
“The significant amount seized in this operation is another demonstration of the Police and Customs partnership and commitment to the disruption and dismantling of transnational organised drug networks.
“It’s estimated that this shipment would have gone on to produce 25.7 million individual doses of this destructive drug, and preventing this harm is a key motivation for our staff.”
The investigation was ongoing and Parmenter did not rule out making further arrests.
Police would continue to focus on organised criminal groups looking to profit from commercial drug offending, Parmenter said.
The seizure of 515kg of meth was also hailed as a win for Customs.
“Customs’ intelligence gathering and targeting have played a critical role in detecting this smuggling attempt and identifying people responsible,” said Terry Brown, the Customs group manager in charge of intelligence, investigations and enforcement.
“The method and scale of this smuggling operation clearly illustrate the amount of efforts organised crime groups are willing to go to but our seizure and the arrests Police have made equally show the skill and determination investigations and enforcement teams will apply to detect, disrupt and dismantle these criminal efforts.”
The 515kg of methamphetamine seized in Operation Girder is the third-largest importation found at New Zealand’s border and the latest in a disturbing upward trend.
For many years, a kilogram of meth was considered a significant drug bust, and the record of 95kg discovered during Operation Major in 2006 was seen as an outlier.
But since 2015, New Zealand Police and Customs noticed an upswing in the size of meth shipments, and increasingly cocaine, to the point where 100kg is now almost routine.
Detectives investigating his death raided a warehouse in Manukau filled with 747kg of meth.
Jared Savage covers crime and justice issues, with a particular interest in organised crime. He joined the Herald in 2006 and has won a dozen journalism awards in that time, including twice being named Reporter of the Year. He is also the author of Gangland and Gangster’s Paradise.