A Comancheros member is now facing up to life imprisonment after pleading guilty to having aided the importation of a massive load of methamphetamine disguised as tea bags.
The haul, initially described as 613kg and worth roughly $245 million, was intercepted at Auckland Airport in 2022 as part of a covert investigation dubbed Operation Weirton.
Papatoetoe resident Muli Paunga, 35, appeared in the dock in the High Court at Auckland yesterday wearing the gang’s black and gold colours as he admitted two charges of possessing meth for supply. He is likely to receive a substantial prison term as a result, all parties agreed.
Justice Layne Harvey denied Paunga’s request to remain on bail while awaiting his sentencing hearing, set for November.
Operation Weirton was launched by the Police National Organised Crime Group in August 2020 focusing on another defendant. The 613kg haul, described in court documents as a consignment imported for on-supply by the Comancheros Motorcycle Club, was intercepted by Customs 18 months later after arriving on a flight from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.