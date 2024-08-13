Paunga, described in the agreed summary of facts as a patched member of the gang, was arrested a week later after authorities caught him in possession of the fake powder substance that had been secretly swapped out by authorities.

A record haul of methamphetamine was intercepted at Auckland Airport as part of Operation Weirton. Photo / NZ Police

Audio and tracking devices had been concealed within the haul.

Court documents state the drugs were retrieved from a shipping company by others on March 1, 2022, and driven in a hired van to Weymouth. Five of the 27 boxes were then loaded into a Nissan Navara registered to Paunga’s father and driven to Paunga’s address, where they were left inside the fenceline of the property.

Police started making arrests a short time later.

“Mr Paunga ran from his address,” court documents state. “He was apprehended several streets away.

“It is accepted that the defendants knew the consignment was very large — requiring a truck and at least two defendants to move it — but may not have known the precise amount of methamphetamine involved (613 kilograms).”

The shipment was described by police as consisting of 27 boxes on a pallet wrapped in black shrink wrap. Each box contained 22 to 23 square-shaped items wrapped in tin foil. Underneath the layer of tinfoil was a further layer of packaging for green tea. Inside each set of packaging was a vacuum-sealed plastic package containing approximately 1kg of methamphetamine.

The 613kg of methamphetamine was later tested and determined to have a purity of 80%, with revised street value of between $98m and $116m.

Police also located just under 450g of low-purity methamphetamine in Paunga’s home unrelated to the consignment. The drugs were found in three locations, in a New World shopping bag, in a Nike shoe box and in a Pyrex container. Police also located Comancheros hoodies and patches.

Other co-defendants have pleaded not guilty and await trial next year.

Craig Kapitan is an Auckland-based journalist covering courts and justice. He joined the Herald in 2021 and has reported on courts since 2002 in three newsrooms in the US and New Zealand.