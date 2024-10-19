Auckland construction and oil industry figures charged in steel beam meth bust

Matt Goodwin, lawyer for the accused who works in the construction industry, said his client has a business and is now self-employed.

“Everything’s going to pieces because he can’t attend his business and is in custody,” Goodwin said.

“He’s facing ruin.”

The lawyer for the other accused said his client’s position in the oil industry could be jeopardised if it emerged he had been charged as part of the meth bust. Further specifics on their alleged roles cannot be provided due to the suppression orders.

Judge Thomas allowed both men to keep their names secret until Monday’s hearing.

While name suppression is easy to obtain at first appearances, the bar becomes higher at subsequent hearings, Judge Thomas said. He warned them and their lawyers they would need to provide evidence of harm resulting from publication if they wanted to keep their names under wraps.

Police and Customs found 515kg of methamphetamine inside these steel beams imported from the United States. Five men have since been charged with drug offences and one was also charged with the illegal possession of a military-style firearm and ammunition. Photo / NZ Police

Others charged as part of the bust, dubbed Operation Girder, are also seeking bail.

The joint investigation by police and Customs came after the meth was discovered inside a shipment of 42 steel beams imported from the United States in a shipping container last month.

Customs analysts flagged the shipment for inspection in September after uncovering anomalies in some of the beams, leading to the consignment being X-rayed.

The investigation expanded to include the National Organised Crime Group and the operation conducted a “controlled delivery” of the steel beams, in an attempt to identify the network behind the importation.

The consignment was tracked to a rural Waikato property, which was raided on Friday, October 4, and led to five men appearing in the Auckland District Court on drug import and supply charges.

One was charged with unlawful possession of firearms after a military-style semi-automatic rifle and ammunition were recovered.

Two other men had flown in from Australia and were in the process of “deconstructing” the steel beams when they were arrested, according to police.

Detective Inspector Colin Parmenter said the seizure is a serious disruption to the wider drug market operating within New Zealand.

“The significant amount seized in this operation is another demonstration of the police and Customs’ partnership and commitment to the disruption and dismantling of transnational organised drug networks,” Parmenter said.

Judge Evangelos Thomas warned the men and their lawyers they'd need to offer convincing evidence to keep their names secret after Monday's hearing. Photo / Sam Hurley

“It’s estimated that this shipment would have gone on to produce 25.7 million individual doses of this destructive drug, and preventing this harm is a key motivation for our staff.”

New Zealand is a small drug market, but one of the most lucrative. A kilogram of meth, worth just a few thousand dollars in Southeast Asia or Mexico, can command $100,000 to $150,000 here currently.

These profits attracted the attention of global organised crime groups and led to a shift in New Zealand’s criminal landscape.

The record for the biggest meth bust was smashed by the 501kg smuggled into the country from a “mother ship” off the coast of 90 Mile Beach, Northland, in 2016.

In 2019, there was another police investigation where 500kg was smuggled into Whakatāne and a Customs operation where 469kg was stopped at the border.

The record was broken again by 613kg smuggled on a flight from Malaysia in February 2022 which was destined for the Comancheros motorcycle gang. Twelve months later, this was dwarfed by the 713kg discovered inside maple syrup bottles from Canada.

While not stopped at the border, the largest cache of the drug was uncovered after the death of Aiden Sagala, 21, who unwittingly drank liquid methamphetamine from a can of beer.

Detectives investigating his death raided a warehouse in Manukau filled with 747kg of meth. The trial of a man accused of manslaughter in connection with Sagala’s death is under way.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.