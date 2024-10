Sagala’s death sparked Operation Lavender, a wider investigation into an alleged methamphetamine importation operation, as well as a warning to the public not to consume cans labelled Honey Bear House Beer — packaged in a distinctive red and blue aluminium can with imagery of a bear and a maple leaf.

21-year-old Aiden Sagala of Auckland died after drinking a beer police say was contaminated with methamphetamine. Photo / Supplied.

Sagala was completely innocent, and police have said he had no role in the drug importation.

In the course of the investigation, police reported seizing a total of 747kg of methamphetamine in Manukau. The street value for such an amount would be in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

Police seized cans of "Honey Bear House Beer" from a unit at Ryan Place in Auckland's Manukau. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Aiden Sagala’s family, including his parents and sisters are sitting in the public gallery at the trial, which is before Justice Tahana and is expected to run for three weeks.

Angela Sagala is Aiden Sagala's sister.

Aiden’s sister, Angela Sagala, has recently given birth to a baby boy whose been named Aiden after her late brother.

She told the Herald the family think of Aiden every day.

“But we miss our brother. We lost a life but then God gave us our son in the same year.”

Angela Sagala is one of 48 crown witnesses who will give evidence during the trial.