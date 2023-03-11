The specific beer is called ‘Honey Bear House Beer’ and is packaged in a distinctive blue and red aluminium can. Photo / NZ police

Distinctive beer cans circulating in the community could be contaminated with methamphetamine and have fatal medical consequences, police say.

The specific beer is called ‘Honey Bear House Beer’ and is packaged in a distinctive blue and red aluminium can.

“We are advising anyone in possession of these cans that there is a risk they could be contaminated with methamphetamine,” said Detective Inspector Chris Barry, Auckland City CIB.

This shipment contained 473ml cans with a picture of a red bear on the label.

It comes to light as Auckland City Police continue to investigate an importation of methamphetamine into New Zealand contained in cans of beer.

Consuming beer contaminated with methamphetamine may have serious or fatal medical consequences.

“Police believe it is unlikely that any cans from this shipment have been sold over the counter or online, however, part of the shipment may have been given away or passed on between associates,” said Barry.

It is believed this beer is not available to be purchased in New Zealand and no other brand is involved in this shipment.

“Police ask anyone who might be in possession of a can of ‘Honey Bear House Beer’ to not drink it and to contact Police immediately by phoning our 105 phone service quoting the file number 230310/6793,” Barry said.

Anyone that might have further information regarding the product is asked to also contact Police on 105 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

It is anticipated further investigation updates may be available in the coming days.