Aiden Sagala died on March 7, 2023 after organ failure from a methamphetamine overdose.

It was Aiden’s death on March 7 last year which led detectives to the warehouse on Ryan Place where they would uncover a multimillion-dollar drug operation.

The warehouse was full of pallets of blue cans called Honey Bear - an importation prosecutors said was designed to deceive. Most cans did contain actual beer, but others concealed deadly doses of liquid meth.

Mountains of white crystals were found crudely dumped in buckets and strewn all over the floor inside the warehouse. Police would eventually recover in excess of 700kg of solid meth which had been converted from liquid decanted from the cans. The drug haul was estimated to be worth at least $80 million.

One of several containers of methamphetamine seized by police at a rented warehouse in Manukau. Photo / Police

A man who has name suppression has already admitted importing thousands of the blue cans along with bottles of coconut water and kombucha – many of which also contained meth or ephedrine.

But it was his friend Himatjit “Jimmy” Kahlon – who gave a free tray of cans to Aiden – who was found guilty of his manslaughter in the High Court at Auckland on Friday.

Himatjit Kahlon in the dock in the High Court at Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Kahlon told police during an interview he had “no idea” his friend was converting meth inside the warehouse, and thought the production of white crystals could be about “making cocktails”.

Kahlon claimed he’d “never seen” meth in his life and that his friend, who worked in real estate and came from a reputable family, “fooled” him.

But that was an excuse neither the jury – nor Aiden’s family – accepted.

‘He tried to lie’

Parents Lila Sagala and Ma'a Sagala hold a photograph of their son Aiden Sagala who died after unknowingly consuming liquid meth from a beer can. Photo / Dean Purcell

Aiden’s family – devout Christians – spoke exclusively to the Herald about the 21-year-old and the case police brought against Kahlon.

Despite multiple cans of acetone, stove tops and piles of meth being found by police throughout the warehouse, Kahlon claimed he was oblivious to the illegal activities.

The 41-year old’s fingerprints were found on equipment inside, WhatsApp messages revealed he purchased a bucket, gloves and plastic sheets for the warehouse, and CCTV footage showed him carrying trays of blue cans into the warehouse while Aiden lay in hospital in a coma.

Aiden’s father had a blunt assessment of Kahlon’s excuses during the trial – he lied.

“He tried to lie to get away from all these things. He is responsible for my son passing away,” Ma’a Sagala told the Herald.

Kahlon’s lawyers argued their client “blindly trusted” his friend who pleaded guilty to the drug importation charges.

“I don’t accept that explanation,” Ma’a said.

However, Ma’a, who’s a pastor in Wellington’s Lower Hutt, said despite the immeasurable pain of losing his only son, he forgives Kahlon.

“It’s very, very hard for me. I can forgive but I will never forget what he did to my son.”

Aiden Sagala was known to play piano at church and his family say he always made them laugh. Photo / Supplied

Aiden and his mum Lila Sagala were particularly close. On the evening of March 2 last year, when her son collapsed at home in Auckland after drinking from one of the blue cans, he started screaming his mum’s name.

Five days later, on March 7, Aiden died in hospital. Tests showed he died because of multiple organ failure after a methamphetamine overdose. The meth level in his system was “off the chart” according to Crown lawyer Pip McNabb.

More than a year and a half on, Aiden’s sudden and unexpected death hasn’t got any easier for his mother.

“I went to visit my family in Samoa to make my mind clear but it’s not the same. I always say to my family I am not the same,” Lila said.

She told the Herald her son was her “best friend”.

“I always say to my husband, it’s not fair that I will never see him again. I sit at his grave, and I am always talking to him thinking he’s still alive.”

‘I wish it was me instead of him’

Billy Anelusi (left) told Herald journalist Michael Morrah (right) he wished he'd consumed the meth-laced can instead of his young brother-in-law who had his whole life ahead of him. Photo / Carson Bluck

When Aiden collapsed and turned blue after taking a sip from one of the meth-laced cans, he was at home with a friend and brother-in-law Billy Anelusi.

All three were drinking the blue cans that Kahlon had given Aiden.

The pair worked together at Fonterra, and it was the Crown’s case that Kahlon set about trying to get rid of “worthless” cans that didn’t contain meth by giving them away to friends and family.

However, one of the cans that ended up with Aiden did contain the lucrative drug.

Crown lawyers argued Kahlon failed to take reasonable care or precautions when handing over the free cans and because of this he was grossly negligent and responsible for Aiden’s death.

Aiden – a homebody who used to play piano at church – had little interest in alcohol and wondered if it was normal that his beer tasted salty.

It was after he questioned his brother-in-law about the strange taste of the beer that his demeanour began to change. After brushing his teeth to get rid of the taste and having a shower, he returned to the living room in an agitated state.

“He came storming out looking at us and said, ‘I’m about to die’,” Anelusi said while giving testimony in court.

Anelusi told the Herald he constantly thinks of that night.

“It broke my heart because like I was one of the lucky ones that didn’t consume that [meth-laced] can.

“To be very honest, I wish it was me instead of him because his [Aiden’s] life hadn’t even started. He’s just a young kid.”

While Aiden was in hospital, Kahlon visited Anelusi at home to try get the cans back he’d given Aiden a few days before.

“I knew he didn’t come over to talk about what happened to Aiden. All he cared about were the beers. From my point of view, he knew what was in those cans. He knew.”

The claims Kahlon knew nothing of the meth operation were “all lies”, Anelusi said.

Four days after Aiden died in hospital, on March 11, 2023, police sent out a public health alert warning the public not to consume the blue cans which were circulating in the community after several slabs were given away.

Anelusi believes Aiden prevented others from getting unwell, or possibly dying, and that he stopped a vast amount of meth from getting onto the streets.

“Aidan was a hero, and he sacrificed his life ... We will cherish that for the rest of our lives.”

‘Aiden was a hero’

Aiden Sagala's oldest sister Rachel Sagala Raeli.

The jury delivered the guilty verdict on Friday after less than two hours of deliberating which was met with tears from Aiden’s family in the public gallery.

His oldest sister Rachel Sagala Raeli told the Herald while the guilty verdict was a relief, she had hoped Kahlon would confess to his crimes.

“I prayed for him to be quite honest that he would admit his mistake. I was hoping that he would humble himself. It was his duty to look after him [Aiden] at work and he failed that.”

She believes the ramifications of the case were about more than just her family.

“It’s about making New Zealand a better place because it shouldn’t have happened.”

She echoed the sentiments of Anelusi, telling the Herald Aiden was a “hero”.

“If it wasn’t for his death, they’d still be out there making that stuff.”

She said the vast quantities of drugs being imported into New Zealand was “scary” and she urged caution if anyone was gifted food or beverages, especially in light of the meth-laced lollies recently donated to Auckland City Mission.

“With these lollies that are out there, and Halloween coming soon, we just need to be cautious. Don’t receive and accept any free stuff from anyone.”

She remembers her brother as “cheeky, gifted” young man who was a talented dancer with a beautiful voice.

‘I knew we were going to name him Aiden’

Angela Sagala holds her baby boy Aiden Anelusi Sagala-Mila who she named after her late brother Aiden Sagala. Photo / Dean Purcell

Amid the turmoil of losing the young man who “always made our family laugh”, Aiden’s younger sister Angela Sagala and husband Anelusi have welcomed a baby boy.

The 13-week-old - Aiden Anelusi Sagala-Mila - was named after his late uncle.

Angela said little Aiden has brought joy back into their home and he now sleeps in the room where Aiden senior slept.

“We lost a life, but we gained a life back from God in the form of my son. Physically we can’t bring him [Aiden senior] back but with my son it’s like he’s home,” she said.

Angela Sagala said her baby boy Aiden Anelusi Sagala-Mila has brought joy into her family's life again. Photo / Dean Purcell

Aiden’s sister remembers her brother as a man who was always cracking jokes, who loved his family, and who was considerate around the house, always offering to help with chores.

“He was just a beautiful soul, and we really do miss him. We think about him all the time.”

She said police video played in court showing the scale of the illegal methamphetamine operation in the Manukau warehouse made her angry and shocked.

Like the rest of her family, she dismissed Kahlon’s excuses, describing his claims as “complete rubbish”.

Cans of Honey Bear beer, some of which contained liquid methamphetamine, were hidden inside a warehouse in Manukau. Photo / Police

“You don’t purchase things for that warehouse [without knowledge]. What sort of person doesn’t ask the friend, ‘What are you doing?’ He knew [of the illegal drug scheme] all along.”

She is grateful for the efforts of police, how detectives and lawyers have been “informative and supportive”, and for the kindness she’s received from family and friends.

“We can’t bring him back, but at least we will get justice for my brother. I know it’s not the Christian way, but at least someone is accountable for that.”

She said Aiden’s death “turned our lives upside down” and the fallout has been draining for everyone.

“We want to put our brother’s name to rest now. I hope that this doesn’t happen ever again to another family.”

