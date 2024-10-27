Aiden’s Sagala’s family has spoken exclusively to the Herald’s Michael Morrah calling the man convicted of their son’s killing a liar who attempted to cover-up his crimes.
Himatjit Kahlon, 41, was found guilty of manslaughter after the 21-year-old’s death from a methamphetamine overdose last year.
Aiden’s brother-in-law has revealed he wished he was the one who consumed the meth-laced beer can instead of Aiden, saying Aiden had his entire life ahead of him.
Aiden Sagala dreamed of joining the New Zealand Defence Force.
He wanted to protect the country according to his dad Ma’a Sagala who told the Herald he should be in Waiouru this year training as an Army cadet.
Instead, his family is planning his headstone unveiling next month.
The 21-year-old’s life was abruptly snuffed out when his heart failed from a huge methamphetamine overdose – drugs he unknowingly consumed after they were imported in beer cans and stashed in a rented warehouse in Manukau.
It was Aiden’s death on March 7 last year which led detectives to the warehouse on Ryan Place where they would uncover a multimillion-dollar drug operation.
The warehouse was full of pallets of blue cans called Honey Bear - an importation prosecutors said was designed to deceive. Most cans did contain actual beer, but others concealed deadly doses of liquid meth.
Mountains of white crystals were found crudely dumped in buckets and strewn all over the floor inside the warehouse. Police would eventually recover in excess of 700kg of solid meth which had been converted from liquid decanted from the cans. The drug haul was estimated to be worth at least $80 million.
A man who has name suppression has already admitted importing thousands of the blue cans along with bottles of coconut water and kombucha – many of which also contained meth or ephedrine.
Kahlon told police during an interview he had “no idea” his friend was converting meth inside the warehouse, and thought the production of white crystals could be about “making cocktails”.
Kahlon claimed he’d “never seen” meth in his life and that his friend, who worked in real estate and came from a reputable family, “fooled” him.
But that was an excuse neither the jury – nor Aiden’s family – accepted.
‘He tried to lie’
Aiden’s family – devout Christians – spoke exclusively to the Herald about the 21-year-old and the case police brought against Kahlon.
Despite multiple cans of acetone, stove tops and piles of meth being found by police throughout the warehouse, Kahlon claimed he was oblivious to the illegal activities.
The 41-year old’s fingerprints were found on equipment inside, WhatsApp messages revealed he purchased a bucket, gloves and plastic sheets for the warehouse, and CCTV footage showed him carrying trays of blue cans into the warehouse while Aiden lay in hospital in a coma.
Aiden’s father had a blunt assessment of Kahlon’s excuses during the trial – he lied.
“He tried to lie to get away from all these things. He is responsible for my son passing away,” Ma’a Sagala told the Herald.
However, Ma’a, who’s a pastor in Wellington’s Lower Hutt, said despite the immeasurable pain of losing his only son, he forgives Kahlon.
“It’s very, very hard for me. I can forgive but I will never forget what he did to my son.”
Aiden and his mum Lila Sagala were particularly close. On the evening of March 2 last year, when her son collapsed at home in Auckland after drinking from one of the blue cans, he started screaming his mum’s name.
Five days later, on March 7, Aiden died in hospital. Tests showed he died because of multiple organ failure after a methamphetamine overdose. The meth level in his system was “off the chart” according to Crown lawyer Pip McNabb.
More than a year and a half on, Aiden’s sudden and unexpected death hasn’t got any easier for his mother.
However, one of the cans that ended up with Aiden did contain the lucrative drug.
Crown lawyers argued Kahlon failed to take reasonable care or precautions when handing over the free cans and because of this he was grossly negligent and responsible for Aiden’s death.
Aiden – a homebody who used to play piano at church – had little interest in alcohol and wondered if it was normal that his beer tasted salty.
It was after he questioned his brother-in-law about the strange taste of the beer that his demeanour began to change. After brushing his teeth to get rid of the taste and having a shower, he returned to the living room in an agitated state.
“He came storming out looking at us and said, ‘I’m about to die’,” Anelusi said while giving testimony in court.
Anelusi told the Herald he constantly thinks of that night.
“It broke my heart because like I was one of the lucky ones that didn’t consume that [meth-laced] can.
“To be very honest, I wish it was me instead of him because his [Aiden’s] life hadn’t even started. He’s just a young kid.”
While Aiden was in hospital, Kahlon visited Anelusi at home to try get the cans back he’d given Aiden a few days before.
“I knew he didn’t come over to talk about what happened to Aiden. All he cared about were the beers. From my point of view, he knew what was in those cans. He knew.”
The claims Kahlon knew nothing of the meth operation were “all lies”, Anelusi said.
Four days after Aiden died in hospital, on March 11, 2023, police sent out a public health alert warning the public not to consume the blue cans which were circulating in the community after several slabs were given away.
“We want to put our brother’s name to rest now. I hope that this doesn’t happen ever again to another family.”
Michael Morrah is a senior investigative reporter/team leader at the Herald. He won the best coverage of a major news event at the 2024 Voyager NZ Media Awards and has twice been named reporter of the year. He has been a broadcast journalist for 20 years and joined the Herald’svideo team in July 2024.