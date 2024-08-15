Rinda, the company that produces the lollies, released a statement today and said the “safety and well-being of customers” is their highest priority.

“We recognise the seriousness of this situation and understand the concerns it raises.”

The company said it would be working with the New Zealand authorities.

Detector Inspector Greg Baldwin said police were in the early stages of investigating reports a man was selling the lollies on Facebook Marketplace.

“We are taking this report very seriously, but inquiries are in the early stages.

“Dealing a Class A drug is a serious offence and we will not tolerate this.”

Baldwin said police had contacted Rinda, the Malaysia-based lolly company in whose branding the meth was wrapped, as part of their investigation.

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin holds up a photo of the Rinda-branded meth-laced lollies found in food parcels given to needy families. Photo / Alex Burton

He said police still had an open mind about how the meth came to be packaged.

Baldwin also said police were continuing to work with other authorities overseas and in New Zealand.

Yesterday, Baldwin said the public could be assured police were treating this matter “extremely seriously”.

The lollies found to contain methamphetamine. Photo / NZ Drug Foundation

He thanked the Auckland City Mission for its co-operation and said the charity had done nothing wrong.

Drug Foundation executive director Sarah Helm said the white lolly was brought into a checking clinic on Tuesday afternoon.

It contained about 3g of methamphetamine.

“A common dose to swallow is between 10-25mg, so this contaminated lolly contained up to 300 doses,” Helm said.

“Swallowing that much methamphetamine is extremely dangerous and could result in death.”

“We don’t know how widespread these contaminated lollies are, so we recommend not eating any Rinda brand pineapple lollies if you have them.”

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.








