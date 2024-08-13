Auckland City Mission finds ‘lethal levels’ of meth in donated lollies handed out in food parcels

“We are in the process of contacting possible recipients to inform them of the issue and give them guidance on next steps. Public safety is our key concern.”

Auckland City Mission said it had been working with the NZ Drug Foundation and New Zealand Police in response to the “deeply concerning incident”.

The Rinda brand pineapple lollies were in a sealed retail sized package that were then sent out in food parcels. Photo / Auckland City Mission

The Auckland City Mission's new HomeGround building on Hobson St, with the restored old building that is still part of the complex. Photo / Mark Smith

“The Mission only accepts commercially manufactured food for inclusion in food parcels and the lollies appeared as such when donated.”

Auckland City Mission CEO Helen Robinson said she was “absolutely devastated” at the turn of events.

“If you are concerned you might have received a lolly, please call 111 and if you are feeling unwell, go to your nearest healthcare provider urgently. You can also call the national poison line on 0800 764 766.”

The Auckland City Mission are holding a stand-up with a representative of the NZ Drug Foundation tomorrow.

NZ Drug Foundation executive director Sarah Helm said the white lolly was brought into a checking clinic on Tuesday afternoon.

She said the lolly contained approximately 3g of methamphetamine.

“A common dose to swallow is between 10-25mg, so this contaminated lolly contained up to 300 doses,” Helm said.

”Swallowing that much methamphetamine is extremely dangerous and could result in death.”

Helm said people who had started to consume the lolly reported a bitter taste and were feeling unusual.

“We don’t know how widespread these contaminated lollies are, so we recommend not eating any Rinda brand pineapple lollies if you have them.”

Helm said symptoms may include chest pain, a racing heart, seizures, hypothermia, delirium and loss of consciousness.

The Herald has approached police for comment.

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.