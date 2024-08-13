Auckland City Mission finds ‘lethal levels’ of meth in donated lollies handed out in food parcels

“If you are concerned you might have received a lolly, please call 111 and if you are feeling unwell, go to your nearest healthcare provider urgently. You can also call the national poison line on 0800 764 766.”
The Auckland City Mission are holding a stand-up with a representative of the NZ Drug Foundation tomorrow.
NZ Drug Foundation executive director Sarah Helm said the white lolly was brought into a checking clinic on Tuesday afternoon.
She said the lolly contained approximately 3g of methamphetamine.
“A common dose to swallow is between 10-25mg, so this contaminated lolly contained up to 300 doses,” Helm said.
”Swallowing that much methamphetamine is extremely dangerous and could result in death.”
Helm said people who had started to consume the lolly reported a bitter taste and were feeling unusual.
“We don’t know how widespread these contaminated lollies are, so we recommend not eating any Rinda brand pineapple lollies if you have them.”
Helm said symptoms may include chest pain, a racing heart, seizures, hypothermia, delirium and loss of consciousness.