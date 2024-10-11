His death sparked Operation Lavender, a wider investigation into an alleged methamphetamine importation operation, as well as a warning to the public not to consume cans labelled Honey Bear House Beer — packaged in a distinctive red and blue aluminium can with imagery of a bear and a maple leaf.
Sagala was completely innocent, and police have said he had no role in the drug importation.
A summary of facts said the drugs were brought into New Zealand dissolved in cans labelled as “Honey Bear” lager. Drugs were also dissolved inside Kombucha bottles and in cans of coconut water.
A total of 28,000 “Honey Bear” cans were exported from Canada on October 19. Some 22,680 bottles of Kombucha were sent from Los Angeles and 1440 cans of coconut water came from New Delhi.
Police allege the unit was being used to manufacture the liquid meth into crystal form.
During a forensic examination of the unit, police found the defendant’s fingerprints on acetone bottles and equipment used to aid in the crystalising of the methamphetamine.
His fingerprints were also located on a green bucket, a glass jug and a plastic cup at the unit. When police raided the defendant home, they found 13 bundles of $50 and $100 notes, that totalled $121,600 inside the boot of his car. In another vehicle, they found 72 bottles of Kombucha that matched those located at the unit in Manukau.
Police located black rubbish bags containing loose methamphetamine, as well as snap lock bags containing the drug.
Police also found 428.6kg of liquid that contained 260.7 to 340.8 kilograms of methamphetamine dissolved in water. This liquid had been decanted from the labelled ‘Honey Bear’ beer cans, Kombucha bottles and Coconut Water cans.