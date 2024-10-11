His death sparked Operation Lavender, a wider investigation into an alleged methamphetamine importation operation, as well as a warning to the public not to consume cans labelled Honey Bear House Beer — packaged in a distinctive red and blue aluminium can with imagery of a bear and a maple leaf.

Sagala was completely innocent, and police have said he had no role in the drug importation.

A summary of facts said the drugs were brought into New Zealand dissolved in cans labelled as “Honey Bear” lager. Drugs were also dissolved inside Kombucha bottles and in cans of coconut water.

A total of 28,000 “Honey Bear” cans were exported from Canada on October 19. Some 22,680 bottles of Kombucha were sent from Los Angeles and 1440 cans of coconut water came from New Delhi.

A man, who has name suppression, has pleaded guilty to various drug charges linked to a massive methamphetamine importation operation. 18 May 2023. Photo / Jason Oxenham

The ‘Honey Bear’ beer cans and Kombucha bottles contained methamphetamine dissolved in water.

The laced drinks were packaged in with a greater number of identically labelled ‘Honey Bear’ beer cans and Kombucha bottles that legitimately contained beer or Kombucha.

The summary of facts said this was done to avoid detection by law enforcement agencies.

The same tactic was employed with the cans of coconut water — some contained ephedrine, some contained methamphetamine, and others contained actual coconut water.

The defendant was arrested at Auckland International Airport while waiting to board a flight to Dubai.

When his black leather backpack was searched, police found over $10,000 in $20, $50 and $100 notes.

They also found a cellphone containing photos of what appeared to be methamphetamine in crystal form.

Police then executed a search warrant at a unit in the Auckland suburb of Manukau.

Inside, they found 39 wooden pallets stacked with boxes. The boxes and contents were labelled ‘Honey Bear’ beer (cans), Kombucha (bottles) and coconut water (cans).

A number of the bottles and cans contained methamphetamine dissolved in water.

Police allege the unit was being used to manufacture the liquid meth into crystal form.

During a forensic examination of the unit, police found the defendant’s fingerprints on acetone bottles and equipment used to aid in the crystalising of the methamphetamine.

His fingerprints were also located on a green bucket, a glass jug and a plastic cup at the unit. When police raided the defendant home, they found 13 bundles of $50 and $100 notes, that totalled $121,600 inside the boot of his car. In another vehicle, they found 72 bottles of Kombucha that matched those located at the unit in Manukau.

Police located black rubbish bags containing loose methamphetamine, as well as snap lock bags containing the drug.

Police also found 428.6kg of liquid that contained 260.7 to 340.8 kilograms of methamphetamine dissolved in water. This liquid had been decanted from the labelled ‘Honey Bear’ beer cans, Kombucha bottles and Coconut Water cans.

In the course of the investigation, police reported seizing a total of 747kg of methamphetamine in Manukau. The street value for such an amount would be in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

***JUDGE INSTRUCTIONS: FACE MUST BE PIXELLATED*** Himatjit Kahlon is charged with methamphetamine importation and manslaughter after a man died accidentally drinking meth-laced Honey Bear beer. 18 May 2023. New Zealand Herald photograph by Jason Oxenham

Another man, Himatjit Singh Kahlon, 40, will face trial next week on drug charges and a charge of manslaughter in relation to Sagala’s death.

Kahlon has pleaded not guilty to all charges. His trial is expected to run three weeks.

Angela Sagala, sister of Aiden Sagala of Auckland died after drinking beer allegedley contaminated with methamphetamine 07 March 2023 picture supplied

Aiden Sagala’s sister, Angela Sagala, has recently given birth to a baby boy whose been named Aiden after her late brother.

She told the Herald the family think of Aiden every day.

“But we miss our brother. We lost a life but then God gave us our son in the same year.”















