Boost for those on Living Wage, nearly half of retail burglaries are committed by youths & is PM Chris Hipkins' Honeymoon over in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A shipment of kombucha bottles is among pallets of drug-laced beer cans seized by police in a raid where officers have so-far identified 328kgs of methamphetamine.

Over a dozen armed police officers swarmed a warehouse on Ryan Pl in Manukau on March 16.

They located and seized multiple pallets of Honey Bear House beer cans potentially laced with methamphetamine. Police this afternoon said they have so far recovered 328kg of methamphetamine concealed in the shipment of beer, with authorities expecting that figure to increase.

The more than quarter tonne of meth has been recovered in crystalised form from the industrial address, police said. Analysis is continuing into meth in liquid form that was recovered at the same time.

Police confirmed to the Herald alongside these they found a consignment of Kombucha bottles.

“From our inquiries to date there is nothing to indicate that these bottles have been distributed further,” a police spokesperson said.

Police seized a number of pallets containing Honey Bear House Beer from a warehouse in Manukau, Auckland. Photo / Jason Oxenham

A second man was arrested in relation to a shipment of meth-laced beer in New Zealand last week.

Auckland City’s Organised Crime Unit had been investigating the importation of Honey Bear House Beer suspected to be contaminated with methamphetamine.

Aiden Sagala had been identified as the young man who died on March 7 in Auckland City Hospital after drinking the meth-laced beer.

Police said Sagala was not involved in importing or distributing the contaminated beer “in any way”.

A 30-year-old man had been arrested on March 10 at Auckland International Airport and charged with methamphetamine supply and importation charges.

A day after the raid a staff member from neighbouring business Manukau Vehicle Servicing told the Herald this morning he saw about six police cars and 12 armed police officers at the unit next door yesterday evening.

“They have cordoned the area off, and police are still there it’s blocked, nobody is allowed. The road is open and customers can come in my shop though.”

Detective Inspector Glenn Baldwin said a further search warrant was conducted at an Auckland address on March 28.

“This follows an earlier search warrant two weeks ago at an address in Ryan Place, Manukau.

“A 40-year-old man was arrested this morning.”

Police have issued a warning to not consume ‘Honey Bear House Beer’ which could contain Class A drug Methamphetamine. Photo / NZ Police

The man was expected in the Auckland District Court on serious charges of possession of methamphetamine for supply and supplying methamphetamine, Baldwin said.

“So far Police have arrested and charged two men in connection with this investigation.

“This is by no means not over yet. Our investigation continues to develop at pace, and we cannot rule out further arrests or charges as a result.”

Baldwin said the progress to date had been pleasing.

“A significant amount of further social harm has been prevented given the large quantity of drugs that has been prevented from being distributed or sold in our communities.”

Police continue to analyse the significant quantity of methamphetamine that was seized from the Manukau address earlier this month and would provide further updates as the investigation allowed, he said.

A warning remains in place to not consume Honey Bear House Beer, Baldwin said.

Police loading pallets of beer cans potentially contaminated with methamphetamine from a warehouse on Ryan Pl, Manukau, Auckland. Photo / Jason Oxenham

While a large quantity had been seized, there was still the possibility some cans might be circulating in the community.

“Police do not believe this specific beer is available to be purchased in New Zealand or online,” he said.

“At this point, we have identified that part of the shipment contains liquid methamphetamine concealed inside cans, with the remainder containing beer.

“A small part of the shipment may have been given away.”

Police advise anyone who may still have one of these ‘Honey Bear House Beer’ cans to not drink it and to contact Police immediately by phoning our 105 phone service quoting the file number 230310/6793, Baldwin said.

“Consuming beer contaminated with methamphetamine may have serious or fatal medical consequences.

“We also ask anyone that might have further information regarding the product to also contact Police on 105 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Police last week confirmed they were conducting inquiries on behalf of the Coroner and were limited to what they could say because of the then suppression order.

“It is important to emphasise that our inquiries are still in the early stages, with further pathology tests and results still pending.”

“We are conscious that at the very heart of this matter is a man’s family who are grieving the loss of a loved one. As such police strongly advise against any speculation around the circumstances or the victim in this case.”



