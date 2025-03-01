Advertisement
Home / New Zealand

Meth use in NZ spikes to record high - except in Ōpōtiki after Mongrel Mob bust

By &
NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

“Currently in New Zealand the best way to make money is to sell Methamphetamine.” Fighting the Demon explores the business of meth.
  • Methamphetamine consumption more than doubled in the second half of 2024, reaching record levels.
  • Cheaper meth, due to increased supply from Mexican cartels and Asian syndicates, drove higher use.
  • Ōpōtiki saw a 50% decrease in meth use after police raids on a Mongrel Mob ring.

The consumption of methamphetamine in New Zealand more than doubled in the second half of 2024 to the highest levels yet recorded, according to new drug testing data obtained by the Herald.

Wastewater drug testing has been used to monitor the consumption of illegal drugs since late 2018

