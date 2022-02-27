Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand|Crime

Study of Te Ara Oranga drug treatment project in Northland finds 34% drop in crime, Govt urged to fulfil election promise urgently

Documentary: New Zealand has tried and failed to fix its methamphetamine crisis for 20 years. Now the country is facing a second wave of the epidemic.

Jared Savage
By
Jared Savage

Investigative Journalist

A ground-breaking drug treatment programme led to a 34 per cent drop in criminal offending by people who took part, a study found, prompting calls for the Government to urgently extend the initiative nationwide.

Te

