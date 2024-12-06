The 45-year-old was fatally struck by a vehicle following a confrontation with members of a rival gang, one of whom has since been charged with murder.

Hundreds of gang members attended the tangi of Steve Taiatini – also known as Cap Tiwana – which caused widespread traffic disruption during the funeral procession and led to political criticism of police tactics.

Taiatini had been candid in an interview with the Herald in 2021 about his own struggles with drug addiction and dealing, and the harm caused by the methamphetamine in the community.

When asked what a sceptical public might think about a gang leader’s volunteer work as a meth counsellor, Taiatini said it was about taking “baby steps”.

“You’ve got to get the whānau healed first, get them off [meth]. So to be part of our Barbarians family, you’re not allowed to smoke [meth]. We want to get them educated, get them into work,” Taiatini said in 2021.

“We’re always going to get judged, but we wouldn’t be doing this sort of mahi if we were still doing the same shit.”

Steven Taiatini was fatally struck by a vehicle in Ōpōtiki last year. Photo / NZME

Following the violent death of his father, Mikhail Taiatini became the captain of the Mongrel Mob Barbarians in Ōpōtiki.

The conflict between the Barbarians and the rival Black Power gang continued and the police soon started an investigation into the supply of meth in the eastern Bay of Plenty.

Operation Highwater ended in October with the arrests of 28 people connected to the Mongrel Mob Barbarians on charges relating to drug dealing across the North Island, as well as money laundering, firearms and participating in an organised criminal group.

Police also seized about $800,000 worth of property, including one residential property, four cars, a jetski, two trail bikes, one Harley Davidson motorcycle, $65,000 cash, $86,000 in a bank account and about $20,000 worth of jewellery.

As well as drug dealing, the covert investigation allegedly stopped a couple of hits – described by police as probable homicides – by the gang as it planned to shoot Black Power rivals. One was at a tangi.

“This operation is a clear message to gang members selling illegal drugs across the Bay of Plenty that we will find you and you will be held accountable for your destructive behaviour,” said Superintendent Tim Anderson, the Bay of Plenty district commander.

Court documents show Mikhail Taiatini was alleged to be controlling the supply of methamphetamine in Ōpōtiki through members and associates of the Barbarians.

He was charged with 25 offences including the supply of a Class-A drug, money laundering, the unlawful possession of a number of firearms (including an AK-47 with a large magazine) and attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Mikhail Taiatini was also charged with conspiracy to wound with intent to cause grievous bodily harm – which relates to the allegation about a plot to shoot Black Power members at a tangi.

Hundreds of Mongrel Mob members from around New Zealand gathered in Opotiki for the tangi of Steven Taiatini in June 2023. Photo / Andrew Warner

His mother, Pauline Tai, and two sisters have also been charged in Operation Highwater.

Like her husband, Tai had been vocal in her opposition to meth and had facilitated group counselling sessions for recovering drug addicts in Ōpōtiki and surrounding towns for several years.

She has not been charged with any methamphetamine offences. But police allege Tai participated in an organised criminal group, sold cannabis, attempted to pervert the course of justice with her son, and unlawfully possessed a shotgun.

The night before the Operation Highwater raids in October, Tai appeared on a Maori Television documentary extolling the benefits of their drug rehab work among the Mongrel Mob Barbarians.

Several members of the gang who were interviewed for the show were arrested the following day.

Mikhail Taiatini, right, has taken over as the captain of the Mongrel Mob Barbarians chapter in Opotiki following the death of his father Steven Taiatini, left, last year. Composite image / NZME

Jared Savage is an award-winning journalist who covers crime and justice issues, with a particular interest in organised crime. He joined the Herald in 2006, and is the author of Gangland and Gangster’s Paradise.