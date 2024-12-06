Advertisement
Alleged boss of Mongrel Mob drug ring in Ōpōtiki is son of gang’s slain president Steve Taiatini

Superintendent Tim Anderson and Detective Superintendent Greg Williams discuss the Operation Highwater investigation into alleged drug dealing by the Mongrel Mob Barbarians.
  • Mikhail Taiatini has taken over as the captain of the Mongrel Mob Barbarians chapter in Ōpōtiki
  • This follows the violent death of his father Steven Taiatini last year.
  • The 25-year-old faces numerous drug dealing charges following Operation Highwater.

The alleged boss of a Mongrel Mob drug ring busted in Ōpōtiki is the son of the gang’s former president who had been vocal in his opposition to methamphetamine before his violent death last year.

A police investigation called Operation Highwater led to the arrests of 28 people,

