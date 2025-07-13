Firefighters have contained a blaze at St Mary’s Catholic Church on Great North Road in Avondale. Video / NZ Herald

An Auckland church has been “severely damaged” after a fire broke out overnight.

Assistant Commander Phil Larcomb said they were called to Great North Rd just after 4am this morning where the brick St Mary’s Catholic Church, in front of St Mary’s School, was on fire and had been “severely damaged”.

The blaze has now been extinguished.

“Due to the nature of the weather at the moment, it’s very foggy, it’s very hard to see what’s going on, but the fire is now contained and extinguished,” Larcomb said.