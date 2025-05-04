Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Organised crime syndicates making millions from smuggling tobacco into New Zealand

Neil Reid
By
Senior reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Associate Minister of Health Casey Costello apologises for the confusion over a tobacco tax statement she made on January 30. Video / Parliament TV
  • Smugglers are using sophisticated tactics to bring tobacco into New Zealand, according to Customs.
  • One study claims almost one in four cigarettes sold in New Zealand are from the black market.
  • Customs says those responsible are “serious criminals”, often crime syndicates also smuggling harder drugs and weapons.

Bosses of organised crime syndicates are using Facebook marketplace, churches, internet cafes, ethnic supermarkets, language schools and construction sites to sell tens of millions of dollars’ worth of illicit tobacco into New Zealand communities.

These illegal sellers are getting around Facebook algorithms

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand