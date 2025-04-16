Police estimate 740kg of illicit tobacco was seized. Photo / NZ Police.

A Christchurch man has been sentenced to three years and four months in jail for his involvement in what Customs is labelling one of the South Island’s biggest seizures for tobacco imports and manufacturing.

The 42-year-old was sentenced at the Christchurch District Court, after he was found guilty on nine charges, including unlicensed manufacture of tobacco products, burglary, possession of uncustomed goods, removal of goods from a Customs Controlled Area (CCA) and defrauding Customs.

In total, Customs estimated 740kg of illicit tobacco had been seized, representing at least $1.56 million in revenue evasion.

The man was initially arrested on June 24, 2024 following a joint investigation from Customs and police into a burglary at a CCA facility in Christchurch.

Customs later identified the same man as the importer of the loose tobacco. A search warrant at his business address discovered a large-scale unlicensed tobacco manufacturing site.