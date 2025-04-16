Advertisement
Christchurch man jailed after 740kg of illegal tobacco seized in South Island operation

NZ Herald
Police estimate 740kg of illicit tobacco was seized. Photo / NZ Police.

A Christchurch man has been sentenced to three years and four months in jail for his involvement in what Customs is labelling one of the South Island’s biggest seizures for tobacco imports and manufacturing.

The 42-year-old was sentenced at the Christchurch District Court, after he was found guilty on nine charges, including unlicensed manufacture of tobacco products, burglary, possession of uncustomed goods, removal of goods from a Customs Controlled Area (CCA) and defrauding Customs.

In total, Customs estimated 740kg of illicit tobacco had been seized, representing at least $1.56 million in revenue evasion.

The man was initially arrested on June 24, 2024 following a joint investigation from Customs and police into a burglary at a CCA facility in Christchurch.

Customs later identified the same man as the importer of the loose tobacco. A search warrant at his business address discovered a large-scale unlicensed tobacco manufacturing site.

Customs confiscated 423kg of loose tobacco, 16,486 cigarettes, machinery used to manufacture individual cigarettes, boxes of cigarettes, cigarette branded labels, and almost $2500 in cash.

A further 317kg of loose tobacco destined for the unlicensed business and 9000 cigarettes were seized at the border in August 2024.

Acting chief customs officer, fraud and prohibition, Bevan Cameron says he was blown away by the size of the operation.

“Criminal groups will attempt to smuggle illicit cigarettes through air, sea cargo and international mail,” said Cameron.

“Whichever pathway they choose, Customs is actively looking for them and intends to find them.

“Offenders need to know they will face consequences if they choose to trade in the illicit tobacco market.

“This man thought he was beyond the reach of the law and tried to evade $1.56 million dollars of potential revenue destined to pay for public services. He now faces jail.”

