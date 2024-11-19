Hawke’s Bay’s first Bitcoin ATM ‘performing well’, more on the way

He said the machine was installed in the shop earlier this year and between five and 10 people used it each day, on average.

“People are quite interested when they see it, they ask ‘what is this machine?’.”

He said since the US election, there appeared to be more interest in the cryptocurrency as the price had surged.

Coinflip Australia and NZ vice president Ben Brockliss said they were looking for more shops in the region to host a machine.

He said they would pay $300 per month in rent for a business in a good location to host one of their ATMs.

“We will be dropping another one hopefully soon. The Napier one is performing well,” he said.

“We will probably end up with four [in Hawke’s Bay] by the first half of next year.”

Napier’s ATM machine allows people to buy Bitcoin using cash, or to sell Bitcoin and receive cash.

Brockliss said some of their ATM machines were only set up to buy Bitcoin.

“[They] work with any third-party wallet [for cryptocurrency].”

Hastings briefly had a Bitcoin ATM this year but that store closed.

Coinflip is a US company based in Chicago.

Coinflip opened its first Bitcoin ATM in New Zealand last year in Auckland, and is not the first provider to come to the country. It has over 5000 kiosks around the globe.

Businesses wanting to host a machine can inquire through the Coinflip website.

Gary Hamilton-Irvine is a Hawke’s Bay-based reporter who covers a range of news topics including business, councils, breaking news and cyclone recovery. He formerly worked at News Corp Australia.



