Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Video: Hawke’s Bay driver narrowly avoids crash near Wairoa after van overtakes truck

Michaela Gower
By
Multimedia Journalist, Hawke's Bay Today·Hawkes Bay Today·
3 mins to read

The driver of a white ute slams on the brakes, narrowly avoiding a crash into an oncoming vehicle overtaking a truck. Video / Supplied

A driver of a white ute says he left his “fingernails in the steering wheel” as an overtaking van came hurtling towards him on a Hawke’s Bay highway.

The incident along State Highway 2 between Nūhaka and Wairoa on Friday, June 13, about 1.45pm was recorded

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today