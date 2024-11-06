News the former president’s party had won control of the Senate boosted the prospect of sweeping tax cuts, more tariffs and deregulation - seen as a boost for the greenback.

The dollar jumped 1.5% to 154.33 yen, its highest since July, while it was also up more than 1% against the euro and more than 3% against the Mexican peso.

Bitcoin piled more than $6000 higher to a record $75,371.69, topping its previous peak of $73,797.98 in March.

‘Cryptocurrency capital of the world’

Trump has pledged to make the United States the “bitcoin and cryptocurrency capital of the world” and to put tech billionaire Elon Musk in charge of a wide-ranging audit of governmental waste.

“The price of bitcoin has closely followed Trump’s position in the polls and on betting markets,” Russ Mould, an analyst at AJ Bell, said ahead of Tuesday’s US election.

Investors are “potentially taking the view that a Republican victory would lead to a surge in demand for the digital currency”, he added.

Analysts said a clean sweep of Congress and the White House for Trump and Republicans would likely boost the dollar and Treasury yields owing to his plans to cut taxes and impose tariffs on imports.

Supporters in Florida react as Fox News projects Donald Trump is elected president. Photo / AFP

Republican control of the Senate and House “could bring sweeping spending or tax policy shifts. Still, congressional gridlock could be the ultimate volatility suppressor”, said SPI Asset Management’s Stephen Innes.

And Peter Esho, economist and founder at Esho Capital, said: “The markets are scrambling to figure out what happens next, but for the time being, the market is pricing in a higher growth and higher inflation outlook.”

Such an outcome could provide a headache for Federal Reserve boss Jerome Powell as he continues his battle to bring inflation to heel, with Trump’s plans considered inflationary.

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump arrives for an election night event at the West Palm Beach Convention Centre in Florida. Photo / AFP

The election comes as the central bank prepares to deliver its latest policy decision on Thursday amid expectations it will cut interest rates by 25 basis points, having lowered them by 50 points in September.

The dollar’s surge against the yen rallied stocks more than 3% in Tokyo at one point thanks to gains in exporters, while markets Sydney, Singapore, Taipei, Mumbai and Bangkok also rose.

However, there were losses in Shanghai, Seoul, Wellington, Manila and Jakarta.

Hong Kong was also well down - at one point diving almost 3% - on worries about the impact of a Trump presidency on China’s economy and relations between Beijing and Washington.

Traders had been given a strong lead from Wall Street, where all three main indexes climbed more than 1%.

While the result of the election is being closely followed globally, it is of real interest in China after Trump vowed to ratchet up a trade battle with the economic titan by imposing massive tariffs on goods from the country.

The vote comes as Chinese leaders hold a key meeting to hammer out a package of stimulus measures aimed at kickstarting growth and providing support to the colossal property sector, which is mired in a painful debt crisis.

Key figures around 8.10pm NZT:

Dollar/yen: UP at 154.21 yen from 151.60 yen on Tuesday

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0711 from $1.0930

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2853 from $1.3035

Euro/pound: DOWN at 83.32 from 83.82 pence

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 2.6% at 39,480.67 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 2.6% at 20,467.69

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.1% at 3,383.81 (close)

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 1.9% at $70.59 per barrel

Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 2.0% at $74.03 per barrel

New York - Dow: UP 1.0% at 42,221.88 (close)

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.1% at 8,172.39 (close)

