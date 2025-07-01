Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

A woman living in Waipukurau was the victim of a fatal car crash on to railway tracks in the Central Hawke’s Bay town.

Police on Tuesday named 31-year-old Amberlee Carlson as the woman killed in the crash at the intersection of Takapau and Racecourse Rds about 3.50am on Sunday.

It’s understood the vehicle hit a barrier and ended up on the adjacent train tracks.

Pukeora Estate in Waipukurau paid tribute to Carlson in a Facebook post. It said she was a mum with a young son who had been living long-term in their accommodation.

“Amberlee was part of our Pukeora Family and will be missed by all of us here.