“Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and loved ones at this time.”
Mayor Alex Walker said Central Hawke’s Bay was a small community and felt the impact of Carlson’s death deeply.
“Any time someone doesn’t make it home to their loved ones, it’s felt right across the district.”
The road was closed while the Serious Crash Unit conducted a scene examination Sunday and reopened by 10am.
Police said the vehicle was not struck by a train and despite the efforts of emergency services, Carlson died at the scene.
A police spokesperson said their thoughts were with those close to her.
“Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash remain ongoing.”
Central Hawke’s Bay District Council’s land transport relationship manager, Shawn McKinley, said the council had not received any recent complaints regarding the intersection.
