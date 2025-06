A motorist has died following a crash on Waipukurau's Racecourse Rd.

One person has died following a early morning crash in Central Hawke’s Bay.

Police received a report of the single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Takapau Road and Racecourse Road in Waipukurau, about 3.50am.

It’s understood the vehicle hit a barrier and ended up on the adjacent train tracks.

Police said the vehicle was not struck by a train.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, the sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene.